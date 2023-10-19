Pegasus Resources Prepares For Inaugural Drill Program At Pine Channel Uranium Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Pegasus Resources CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's plans and activities. Timmins shared that Pegasus Resources is actively preparing for its inaugural drill program at the Pine Channel Uranium Property, located in the Athabasca Basin. This drilling program marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to explore and potentially develop uranium resources in this prolific mining region.

Notably, Pegasus Resources has received the necessary Permit for Diamond Drilling from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, a key step in advancing its exploration efforts. Timmins also discussed the successful conclusion of the company's 2023 ground exploration program at the Punch Bowl property within the Golden Project in southeastern British Columbia. During this program, Pegasus Resources collected a total of 25 rock samples, identifying several new quartz veins measuring up to 0.5 meters in width. Of particular note, 11 of these rock samples were obtained from the Punch Bowl area, where previously unidentified quartz veins were found, measuring up to 1 meter in width and up to 80 meters in length.

These developments highlight Pegasus Resources' commitment to advancing its projects and exploring the potential of its properties in both the uranium and precious metals sectors.

