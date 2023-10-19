Aclara Resources Recent Drill Work Unveils New HREE Deposit At Carina Module

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Aclara Resources CEO Ramon Barua joined Steve Darling from Proactive to shared significant news regarding the company's recent auger drilling campaign at the Carina Module in Brazil.

Aclara Resources has reported the results of its initial auger drilling campaign, which encompassed 1,693 meters of drilling across 236 drill holes. This work took place at the Carina Module, located in the northeastern part of central Brazil and accessible via paved roads. Barua highlighted the discovery of a new Heavy Rare Earth Element (HREE) deposit hosted in ionic clays.

The drilling program reached shallow depths, with an average depth of 7.2 meters, and revealed the potential for expansion, both laterally and at depth, with the prospect of enhancing HREE grades. Furthermore, Barua noted that the mineralized area of the Carina Module spans approximately 1,400 hectares, with the potential for lateral expansion. In comparison, the mineralized area of the company's Penco Module in Chile covers approximately 140 hectares.

These findings mark a significant development for Aclara Resources, showcasing the potential for a substantial HREE deposit in Brazil. The company's continued exploration and assessment efforts in the region are aimed at unlocking the full value of this discovery and advancing its mining endeavors in the rare earth elements sector.

