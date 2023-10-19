Arway.Ai Launches Augmented Reality Games As Spatial Experiences

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ARway Corp Chief Product Officer Shadnam Khan joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced the availability of stock or custom augmented reality games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio.

ARway unveiled the availability of stock or custom augmented reality (AR) games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen ARway's position as a leading innovator in AR technology and indoor spatial mapping.

Khan explained that AR gaming harnesses the potential of real-world environments by seamlessly blending them with interactive digital content, resulting in engaging and immersive experiences. AR games use sensors such as cameras, microphones, and GPS to detect the real world and overlay game visuals and audio, allowing for interactive and immersive gaming experiences.

Khan highlighted the various benefits of augmented reality in the gaming industry, including immersive gameplay, real-world interactions, social engagement, educational advantages, and significant opportunities for marketing and advertising.

