Surefire Resources Says Saudi Processing Talks Progressing Swiftly

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) MD Paul Burton caught up with Proactive soon after releasing an update on its 100% owned projects in Western Australia. He says the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Victory Bore project is on track, discussions with the Saudi government for processing of vanadium magnetite are progressing well and that vanadium extraction and high-purity alumina (HPA) assessments are advancing. Surefire has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment for mineral processing opportunities of high-grade ore from its Victory Bore vanadium and HPA project.

Surefire Resources is an Australian mineral exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia (WA). The company holds mineral exploration licences over Vanadium, Magnetite and Gold projects located in WA. Its focus is on adding value to shareholders by advancing its Victory Bore vanadium critical and battery minerals project located close to existing infrastructure, and currently in Pre-Feasibility stage. In addition, its large magnetite project with high grade Iron and its Gold project have potential to add considerable value to the company.

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: