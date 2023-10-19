Financial Gravity Welcomes New Family Office Director Don Mergener

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”) Gravity welcomes Don Mergener aboard as a Family Office Director.

Don has over 30 years of experience in the Financial Service and Insurance Industries where he focused primarily on financial and tax planning.

Don started his career with Merrill Lynch, and in 2000 he joined First Florida Insurance, where he is currently President of First Florida Financial and Vice President of Tax Advisory Group.

Don attended the University of Hawaii while stationed in Oahu while serving in the military. From there he studied at Flagler College and then completed his insurance studies at Florida College. Don acquired his Registered Financial Planner (RFP) designation in 1991 and earned his Series 7 securities in 1999. General Insurance License 2-20, a Florida Health, Life, and Annuities License 2-15.

As a Family Office Director, Don is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plan. He relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner -- not just a vendor -- who helps him deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.

Don shared,“I am excited about working with Financial Gravity because they put tax planning first and then crunch the numbers. When you can consistently save your clients 25% to 50% on their taxes the numbers look a lot better in the plan. With Financial Gravity's expertise and home office support makes the process seamless for our clients.”

Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared,“We are excited to have Don join us at Financial Gravity. We both understand the importance of putting tax planning first as a foundational step to helping clients plan and achieve their financial goals.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

