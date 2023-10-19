Agora Data’S Matt Burke Named To 40 Under 40

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Agora Data , Inc., a fintech company transforming automotive financing for U.S. car dealerships by offering abundant, low-cost capital with precision loan performance data and analytics, has announced Matt Burke, COO of Agora Data , has been named to the“40 Under 40:Industry” list by Auto Remarketing. The accolade recognizes current and next-generation leaders of the used car business who are making significant contributions to the industry and their respective companies. Honorees are highlighted in the October issue of Auto Remarketing and recognized on November 9th at Used Car Week in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Westin Kierland.

“Matt stands out as an exceptional dynamo in the auto finance industry. He's a true visionary who comprehends the intricacies and has the potential to revolutionize an entire industry,” said Bill Zadeits, President of Cherokee Media Group.“He possesses an unyielding drive, a penchant for innovative thinking, remarkable intelligence, and a genuine concern for people. It's rare to witness someone so young exhibit such a remarkable combination of qualities. We are excited to celebrate Matt as one of the youngest members in this prestigious group of 40 Under 40 talented individuals.”

As a member of Agora's leadership team, Matt is helping to revolutionize non-prime auto finance by offering affordable financing and data-driven analytics to auto dealers. Agora also enables any dealer to become a finance company and compete with larger retailers. In December 2020, Agora Data made auto industry history by completing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization. This milestone achievement provides auto dealers direct access to ample capital with favorable terms, enabling lower loan interest rates to help fuel their business.

Matt has more than ten years of experience in auto finance, serving as the COO of Agora Data and the CEO of Center Street Finance. His responsibilities on the National Auto Finance (NAF) board as this year's Treasurer underscore his exceptional contributions and dedication for the industry. Matt earned his BBS in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from Texas Christian University.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is an automotive industry fintech revolutionizing financing for car dealers and finance companies. Car dealerships can secure affordable capital to build their own non-prime captive finance company, obtain actionable loan performance data to improve their lending portfolios and use a wide range of solutions to grow their business safely. Powered by patent pending artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, car dealers can access real-time data analytics and planning resources to help optimize the performance of their portfolios. Agora Data made history by closing the first-ever crowdsourced non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and continues to bring groundbreaking financing solutions to an underserved market. For more information, visit or contact us at 1-877-592-4672.

