Gordon Marketing Acquires Senior Elite Services

Gordon Marketing , a national, independent and family-owned field marketing organization (FMO) and affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), announced today that it has acquired longtime partner Senior Elite Services , a full-service health, life and financial planning agency serving agents and their clients across the Midwest and Southeast United States. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Since 2011, Senior Elite Services has enjoyed a successful relationship with Gordon Marketing, and we're excited to take it to the next level,” said Jonathan G. Acevedo, founder and president of Senior Elite Services.“Our expanded partnership will allow for even greater alignment with Gordon Marketing and AmeriLife, and help us assist even more agents who wish to follow in the same footsteps and achieve their goals and dreams.”

Founded in 2008 and headquartered outside of Nashville in Fairview, Tennessee, Senior Elite Services trains its agents to take a holistic approach to their clients' health and financial well-being. The agency employs a unique, self-generated lead model through its partnerships with local pharmacies and boasts a broad portfolio of Medicare, life insurance, and health specialty plans and annuities. A values-driven, minority-owned business, Senior Elite Services is deeply committed to the communities it serves, with a focus on breaking down the complexities of the insurance buying and financial planning process and providing clients with solutions that fit their unique needs.

“The most successful partnerships often have strong roots, and the history between Senior Elite Services and Gordon Marketing is testament to that,” said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for AmeriLife Health.“I'm thrilled to welcome Jonathan and his team to the AmeriLife family of companies and excited for what's to come for them as they tap into our best-in-class resources under the continued guidance of Rebecca and Sylvia Gordon and their incredible leadership team.”

About Senior Elite Services

Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service Medicare, life insurance and financial planning agency serving Tennessee since 2008. Founder and President Jonathan Acevedo and his team are licensed and bonded across the Midwest and Southeast in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina. SES offers help with all of its clients' insurance options and retirement planning, taking the time to explain all the complexities to ensure they have the best benefits for their needs. For more information, visit SeniorEliteServices .

About Gordon Marketing

Founded in 1980 by Dick and Margaret Gordon, Gordon Marketing is an award-winning field marketing organization (FMO) committed to serving thousands of independent insurance agents nationwide. A third-generation, family-owned and operated company, Gordon Marketing specializes in senior-related health and life insurance products and offers a complete portfolio of annuity, Medicare Supplement and Long-Term Care solutions. From Medicare Basics and Advanced Compliance to other in-depth learning and development opportunities, Gordon Marketing offers the best-in-class training agents need to stay in business and succeed in the ever-changing insurance industry. For more information, visit GordonMarketing .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as a leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents and advisors and 120 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife , and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

