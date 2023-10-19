Green Lantern Solar Welcomes Two Industry Veterans To The Team, Boosts Expansion Efforts

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Green Lantern Solar , a pioneering leader in renewable energy solutions, today announced the addition of two seasoned professionals to its team. Joe Pagano, formerly the Commercial Solar Sales Team Lead at ReVision Energy, has joined as Director of Real Estate, while David Gower, previously a Development Manager at Enel North America, has come on board as a Director of Development.

These new hires mark the latest additions of industry veterans who will play pivotal roles in leading Green Lantern Solar toward future growth and success.

“We are incredibly excited to have Joe Pagano and David Gower join our team,” said Geoff Sparrow, Vice President of Development for Green Lantern Solar.“Their impressive track records and deep understanding of the solar industry will be invaluable as we work to rapidly expand our project development footprint. Their commitment to excellence, customer service and advancing clean energy technologies align perfectly with our company's vision for the future.”

As Director of Real Estate, Joe will spearhead land leasing and acquisition efforts in Green Lantern Solar's current operating states while also leading the company's expansion into new markets. Pagano brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. During his tenure at ReVision Energy, Joe played a pivotal role in leading a 20-person team that consistently achieved annual sales of approximately $60,000,000 in solar electric systems, battery storage systems and EV charging stations.

David Gower, the newly appointed Director of Development, brings over a decade of experience in solar, wind and energy storage technology to Green Lantern Solar. His extensive background includes expertise in Development, Land Acquisition, Permitting and negotiations with municipalities. David's knowledge and proficiency also extend to the research and application of Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Demand Response technology and policy. Notably, he played a pivotal role in developing a business plan and launching the NYSERDA-funded Center for Evaluation of Clean Energy Technology, securing a $4.3 million grant that resulted in the establishment of wind and solar testing facilities in New York state. Additionally, David has a strong background in sales, design and business development within the solar industry and co-founded a Solar PV training organization.

“Green Lantern Solar's forward-thinking approach, including our four-day workweek initiative and an unwavering commitment to employee well-being and work-life balance, plays a pivotal role in our ability to successfully recruit industry veterans like Joe and David,” commented Scott Buckley, President of Green Lantern Solar.“Our dedication to providing a supportive and flexible work environment has resonated with top talent in the renewable energy sector, demonstrating our commitment to not only reducing our carbon footprint but also nurturing the growth and happiness of our team members. As we continue to attract industry leaders, we remain steadfast in our belief that a healthy work-life balance is not only achievable but essential for driving innovation and success in the solar industry.”

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, , on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter .

