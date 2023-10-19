Whitepaper To Market: 8 New Cryptocurrency Launches In 2023

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







These aren't your run-of-the-mill new cryptocurrency projects; they're the cream of the crop with substantial market caps and high trading volumes. Looking for some new players to lay your investments at? We've got the answers.

So, grab your virtual surfboard, and let's catch this next big wave in the crypto universe.

How we curated this rockin' list: a guide to snagging solid crypto investments

You might be wondering how we picked these coins to talk about. This article will lay it on you. First off, every coin on this list is fresh out of the oven, a new cryptocurrency making its market debut in 2023. And if they haven't hit the open market yet, they're in presale, gearing up for a grand entrance. So, you're getting the latest and greatest, no stale stuff here. Only the best new cryptos will do .

Now, onto the nitty-gritty. We didn't just pick any new coin; we went for the ones that show real promise. We're talking coins that already have a substantial market cap and high trading volumes. These indicators are cosmic signs telling these tokens ain't no fly-by-night operation. They're in it for the long haul, man.

But remember, even with all these good vibes, always do your own research. The crypto world is wild, and you have to know how to navigate it. Look for coins with strong communities, transparent tokenomics, and a clear vision for the future. That way, you're not just riding a wave; you're catching the big one that takes you all the way to the shore.

So, there you have it. We've done the legwork to bring you only the best new cryptos that have both the buzz and the substance to back it up. Invest wisely, my friends.

The 8 new cryptocurrency launches you may take a look into are:(MMTR) – Domination of the meme coin market is the only objective(PEPE) – making meme coins great again

(SEI) – transactions faster than a speeding bullet(WLD) – the universal joint to the worldwide economy

(FLOKI) – Where DeFi and meme coins meet(PENDLE) - liberating your crypto yield

(MAV) - shaking up the AMM scene(CYBER) – The blockchain made for social media

Let's go take a gander at these guys and see if they are worth the tag of best new cryptos!

Memenator: one meme coin to rule them all

Listen up, we have something special for you. You know how the crypto world is filled with meme coins that are all talk and no action, right? Introducing Memeinator , the meme coin that's come back from the year 2077 to shake things up. This is a fun one with great profit potential. So, sit back, relax, and let's dive into this futuristic adventure!

The Memescanner Game: No weak meme coins allowed

Step into the world of Memeinator. This isn't your typical coin chase; it's a threshing floor where only the strongest memes survive!

But here's the twist: Memeinator's game has a secret weapon. It employs cutting-edge AI to scout the vast expanses of the internet, identifying weak memes which don't measure up. These underperformers? They're fed directly into the game, becoming challenges for players to conquer.

While the AI is impressive, it's the game that's the star. It's where fun meets strategy, where players can profit while cleansing the crypto world of lackluster meme coins. Memeinator isn't just setting the stage for meme coin supremacy; it's redefining the game.

Tokenomics and rewards: The real deal

Now, it's time to look at the numbers. Memeinator's got some killer tokenomics designed to make your investment work for you. First off, they've got a balanced allocation strategy that covers everything from liquidity pools to development and marketing. And here's the kicker: they've got a deflationary path planned out. That means they'll be doing quarterly burns to keep the value of the coin up, ensuring that your investment isn't just sitting there; it's growing!

And let's not forget about the upcoming NFTs and staking system. It's all part of the grand plan to become one of the best new cryptos, man.

Now, onto the fun stuff. A generous 7.5% of the total allocation is set aside for competitions. And get this-the first prize is out of this world! An excursion to outer space with Virgin Galactic . How rad is that?

The presale: Your backstage pass to profit

Right now, Memeinator is in its presale period, and this is your chance to get in on the ground floor. They're going all out with marketing and branding to ensure this coin takes off like a rocket. And once it lists on big exchanges, you can bet those presale profits are going to be sweet. ICOs and presales are the real money spinners, so this one's ripe for picking!

Memeinator has big plans, and they're not stopping at just being a meme coin. They're aiming for a $1 billion market cap and global domination. With staking rewards, NFTs, and a game in the pipeline, this is one coin that's got its eyes on the prize.

Final thoughts: Don't miss the wave

The meme coin market hit a two-year high this year, with a peak trading volume of $36 billion. Memeinator is poised to ride this wave and make some serious ripples. So, if you're looking to invest in a coin with real potential, this is it. Head over to their website and sign up for notifications and insights into the presale.

So, there you have it, man. Memeinator is the real deal, and it's here to change the game. Whether you're a crypto veteran or just dipping your toes in the water, this is one wave you don't want to miss.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official website <<<

Pepe: The legendary meme debuts as a coin

Now, let's get into our froggy friend Pepe. This new coin is like that underground band that suddenly blows up-totally unexpected but absolutely awesome. Launched with no presale, zero taxes, and the LP burnt, it's a new cryptocurrency for the people, and forever. They're all about that memetic power, man. And get this: they've got a multi-signature wallet that's only going to be used for future CE listings, liquidity pools, and financing bridges!

What sets Pepe apart?

So, what's the deal with Pepe? It's like graffiti art-everybody recognizes it, but not everyone's wise enough to understand its depth. Pepe aims to be the king of memes in the crypto world – though, good luck with that happening with Memeinator around.

With a total supply of 420,690 billion tokens, they're not messing around. Plus, they've got a roadmap that includes community partnerships and even Pepe merch. It's like a full-on meme takeover, man. They're even planning to get Pepe trending on Elon's X thing with their memetastic power. It's like they're going viral before they even launch, you dig?

Current market vibes

As for the market, Pepe's doing its thing, trading low and gaining high, a coin that actually saw a few green candles in a very flat market, making it one of the best new cryptos. But remember, it's still a new coin, and like a fresh swell-could go big, could fizzle out. The trading volume is also picking up, showing that people are starting to catch on to this meme wave. They're even planning some T1 Exchange Listings with 100,000+ holders. It's like they're aiming for the stars, man.

The risky side

Now, every new venture has its wipeouts, right? Pepe's still a new cryptocurrency, and it's all about memes. So, if you're thinking of diving in, just know it's learning to ride the waves-you have to practice before you nail it. And let's not forget the crypto market is volatile, so you need to be prepared for some ups and downs. Plus, they're clear about it-this coin has no fundamental value or prospects of any financial return. It's for entertainment purposes only, man.

Final thoughts

Is Pepe the next big meme coin or just another flash in the pan? It's too early to say. But with its focus on memetic power and community, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on. Just remember, the crypto world is always full of surprises. If you're looking for something new and exciting, Pepe might just be your next big adventure. But as always, take it easy and do your due diligence.

Sei: The speed demon of sector-specific blockchains

Now, let's take a gander at Sei. This new cryptocurrency is like that hot rod you've always dreamed of-fast, sleek, and built for performance. Specialized for trading, Sei aims to give exchanges an edge that's as unfair as a surfer riding a 50-foot wave.

What sets Sei apart?

So, what's the 411 on Sei? It's like that secret recipe your grandma never shared-unique, incredibly effective, and coveted by all. Sei is the fastest Layer 1 blockchain on the block... chain! They've got this twin-turbo Consensus that makes them the Usain Bolt of blockchains. And they're not just about speed; they're also big on security. Built from the ground up to prioritize safety, they're trusted by some of the biggest names in the industry. Plus, they're fully open-source and offer native frontrunning protection. It's like they've got all the bases covered!

Current market vibes

As for the market, Sei is like that new indie band that's just starting to get radio play-lots of potential and starting to gain traction. They've got a valuation of $800 million, and they've raised $30 million in funding. It's like they're gearing up for a world tour, man. They're also boasting some insane stats like 20,000 orders per second and 380ms transaction finality. It's like they're setting a new standard for what the best new cryptos on a blockchain can do.

The risky side

Alright, let's get real for a sec. Every new cryptocurrency has its risks, right? Sei is still a newcomer, so it's like that new skate park that everyone's talking about but hasn't been tested yet. They're promising a lot, but can they deliver? It's like planning a road trip-you have to make sure your ride is up for the journey. Plus, they're so specialized that if the trading sector takes a hit, they might feel the ripple effects, man.

Final thoughts

So, is Sei the next big thing in sector-specific blockchains? It's too early to tell, man. But with their focus on speed and security, they're definitely a contender. They're even carbon neutral, which is like being the cool guy who also recycles. Just remember, the crypto world is like a music festival-always evolving and full of surprises. If you're looking for something new and exciting, Sei might just be your next big gig. But as always, take it easy and do your homework.

Worldcoin: The United Nations of crypto

We are the world...coin! This coin is like that all-inclusive resort you've always wanted to visit-everyone's welcome, and the amenities are top-notch. They're all about creating a more human economic system, giving ownership to everyone, no matter where you're from, and definitely have an aim to become the best new cryptos on the planet.

What sets Worldcoin apart?

So, what's the deal with Worldcoin? It's like that classic vinyl record-timeless and universal. They're building a privacy-first network that aims to include every human on the planet. They've got this thing called World ID, which is all about creating a more human internet. It's like they're building a bridge to the future, man. And get this: they've already got over 2.3 million unique humans signed up from 120 countries. That's like a mini Woodstock happening online.

Current market vibes

As for the market, Worldcoin is like that new artist whose paintings are suddenly everywhere-catching eyes and turning heads. They're a brand new cryptocurrency, only been around for two months, and they're already making waves. With an average of 57,407 daily wallet transactions in the last week, it's like they're the life of the party.

The risky side

Now, let's talk risks, man. Every new thing has its uncertainties, right? Worldcoin is still fresh, like that new surfboard wax you're eager to try. They're promising a lot, but the ocean's unpredictable. Plus, they're so focused on inclusivity that if they can't deliver, it's gonna be like a concert without a soundcheck-lots of potential for bad feedback.

Final thoughts

So, is Worldcoin the next big thing in inclusive crypto? It's too soon to say, man. But with their focus on privacy and universal access, they're definitely in the running. They're even open-source, which is like jamming with anyone who wants to join the band. Just remember, the crypto world is like a music festival-always evolving and full of surprises. If you're looking for something new and exciting, Worldcoin might just be your next big ticket. But as always, take it easy and go read up before you end with buyer's regret.

Floki Inu: the meme coin that's not just for laughs

Introducing Floki Inu. This little pup's got some bite, but don't get too carried away, alright? It's a meme coin, born from the Shiba Inu community, and it's got Elon Musk's paw prints all over it. But hey, it's not just about the memes and tweets; this new cryptocurrency's got an ecosystem. They're even planning to launch a Floki Inu mobile game, which is like adding a new instrument to the band. And get this: they're also working on a FlokiSwap, their own decentralized exchange. That's like adding a whole new genre to their repertoire.

What makes Floki Inu unique?

So, what's in this Floki ecosystem? Well, they've got this Valhalla NFT Metaverse Game, a DeFi platform called FlokiFi, a crypto education hub named Floki University, and even a marketplace for NFTs and merch called FlokiPlaces. A whole lot of stuff to keep you busy, man. Plus, they're all about community governance, which is like letting the fans pick the setlist. They even have a DAO in the works, man, so the community can have a say in the project's direction. That's like crowd-sourcing your next album.

Current market status

Now, let's talk numbers. In mid-September, Floki was trading at $0.00001604 with a market cap of $151.35 million, but it's seen some ups and downs. Reached its all-time high last November at $0.000342 and hit rock bottom in July at $0.000079038. But don't let those numbers fool y'all; it's still a pup in the crypto world and not really one of the best new cryptos just yet.

But they've got over 200,000 holders, which is like filling up a decent-sized stadium. And they've got partnerships with some big names in the crypto space, which is like getting an endorsement from Bono.

The risk factor

But hey, every coin's got its quirks, right? Floki's got a yearly supply inflation rate of 3.26%, which means they're creating more coins but not too many to flood the market. It's also got some volatility, but that's just the nature of the crypto beast, man. Plus, being a meme coin, it's highly susceptible to market sentiment, which can be as fickle as a band's lineup.

Final thoughts

Now, you might be wondering,“Should I jump on the Floki train?” Well, it's got some good stuff going for it, but remember, this market's as crowded as a three-day music fest. Floki's outperformed 93% of the top 100 crypto assets in the past year, but it's also down 95% from its all-time high. So, tread carefully, man. Like that festival: you've got to pick the right stage to get the best experience.

Pendle: The yield liberator of crypto

Time to talk Pendle. This new cryptocurrency is all about letting you earn at your convenience. It's like that chill friend who's always down for whatever, you know? They offer fixed yields on stETH, sDAI, and sfrxETH, which is pretty cool if you're into that sort of thing. And now hear this: they've got this thing called“yield tokenization,” which is like turning your future earnings into something you can trade today. Far out, right?

What sets Pendle apart?

So, what's the deal with Pendle? Well, they're all about giving you stability in a volatile market. No lock-up periods, man. Just pure, unadulterated yield. They even let you long yield or hedge your yield exposure. It's like having your cake and eating it, too.

They're also cross-chain compatible with Ethereum, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain. That's like being able to jam on multiple instruments, man. Plus, they've got this Pendle Governance thing going on, where the community can propose and vote on changes. It's like a democratic jam session, you dig?

Current market status

In September '23, Pendle was chillin' at a price of $0.634693, up 2.85% in the last 24 hours. The market cap? A cool $148.95 million, ranking it at #176. The 24-hour trading volume is $19.57 million, so there's some action going on.

Now, let's talk history. Pendle hit its all-time high on May 5, 2021, at $2.33. The yearly supply inflation rate is at 27.02%, meaning it's got some volatility. And the sentiment? It's bullish, but the Fear & Greed Index is showing 46, which is in the“Fear” zone. So, you know, tread lightly, man.

The risk factor

Now, onto the risks. Pendle is relatively new, and while they've got some cool features, they're still finding their groove. They've got audit reports from some trusted names, but audits are like movie reviews; they give you an idea but don't tell the whole story. So, if you're thinking about diving in, make sure you've got your floaties on. And remember, new projects can be like new bands; they either make it big or fade into obscurity.

Final thoughts

So, should you get into Pendle? Well, Pendle might offer some stability and flexibility, but it's not the life of the party, you dig? It's like that background music that's nice to have but doesn't steal the show. So, keep your eyes peeled and your options open, man.

Maverick Protocol – Market versatility is the name of the game

Now, let's rap about Maverick Protocol. This crypto is like that guy at the party who knows all the card tricks-entertaining but not the life of the party, you dig? Maverick is all about directional liquidity pooling. It's got four modes: Mode Right, Mode Left, Mode Both, and Mode Static. Each one lets you play the market in a different way.

It's like having different playlists for different moods. And don't forget, they've got a governance token called MAV, which lets you have a say in the project's direction. It's like being part of a band where everyone gets a solo.

What sets Maverick Protocol apart?

So, what makes Maverick a Maverick? Well, it's got this thing called Directional LPing. It's like being a DJ but for liquidity. You can set the tone and let your liquidity follow the market vibes. Whether prices are going up, down, or staying the same, Maverick's got a mode for that.

It's like having a Swiss Army knife but for liquidity strategies. Plus, they've got tutorials and FAQs to help you get started. It's like a how-to guide for your crypto journey, man. And here's the kicker: they've got a referral program. Bring in a friend, and you both get a little extra. It's like a buddy system for crypto.

Current market status

Alright, let's get real. In September '23, Maverick was priced at $0.634693, with a market cap of $148.95 million and the 24-hour trading volume is $19.57 million. It's got some action, but it's not the main event, you know? The Fear & Greed Index shows people are a bit cautious. So, you might wanna keep your wits about you, man. And let's not forget, it's got a yearly supply inflation rate of 27.02%, and that may not be a good thing.

The risk factor

Now, let's talk risks. Maverick is still a new kid on the block, and while it's got some cool features, it's still got a lot to prove. They've got some big backers, but hey, even the best bands had to start in a garage, right? So, if you're thinking about jumping in, make sure you're ready for some ups and downs. And remember, the crypto world is like surfing; you've got to catch the right wave, and to do that, you need to learn to read the breakers.

Final thoughts

Should you invest in Maverick? Maverick might be a fun diversion, but it's not the main attraction when it comes to new cryptocurrency contenders. It's like that opening act that's good but doesn't steal the show. So, keep your eyes on the prize, man.

Cyber Connect: Where social media and blockchain meet

Hey, man, let's talk about Cyber Connect. This new cryptocurrency is like that cool indie band you discover before they hit the mainstream. It's a decentralized social network that lets developers build social apps where users own their digital identity, content, and connections. It's like social media, but without the corporate overlords, you dig?

What's the deal with Cyber Connect?

So, what makes Cyber Connect tick? It's got this thing called CyberGraph, a censorship-resistant smart contract that records users' content and social connections. It's like a digital diary that nobody can mess with. Plus, they've got CyberID, a unique handle for your account, and W3ST, a non-transferable NFT that acts as a status indicator in your community. It's like having VIP access to the coolest club in town, but online.

The risk factor

Now, let's get real. Cyber Connect is still in its early days. It's got some cool features, but it's still got to prove itself. It's like that rookie surfer who's got some moves but hasn't caught the big wave yet. So, if you're thinking about diving in, make sure you're ready for some ups and downs.

Final thoughts

So, should you invest in Cyber Connect? Cyber Connect might be a cool concept, but it's not the main event. It's like that indie band that opens for the Rolling Stones-you enjoy the music, but you're really there for Mick and Keith. It may blow up, but chances are they're going to end up on a dive bar stage, dreaming of that time they thought they could make it big.

The last word on the matter

So, there you have it, a cosmic voyage through the best new cryptos that are either just stepping into the spotlight or are in the wings, ready to dazzle. These new cryptocurrency projects are no mere novelties; they've got the financial muscle and community backing to make a lasting impact.

Whether you're a crypto sage or a newcomer eager to get in on the action, these coins offer a unique blend of innovation, financial stability, and community engagement. Keep your senses sharp, do your own due diligence , and get ready for a crypto adventure that's out of this world.

And to do you the favor of not having to scroll back up, here they are, the list of 8 New Cryptocurrency Launched in 2023.

(MMTR)(PEPE)

(SEI)(WLD)

(FLOKI)(PENDLE)

l (MAV)(CYBER)

And that, as they say, is a wrap! Happy investing!

Echo Ventures

Echo Ventures

View source version on newsdirect: