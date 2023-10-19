The Heat's On As The Hottest Crypto List Is Revealed

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







Each asset on this list has been carefully selected to offer sky-high potential for future growth, delivering a range of exciting features for the crypto community.

Since it's not always easy to uncover high-potential investment opportunities in the world of Web3, this article will dive into what each crypto has to offer and explain exactly what makes it a great choice ahead of the next bull market.

These are the hottest cryptocurrencies to buy right now for a reason. They are some of the most promising investment opportunities in the world. And each combines cutting-edge technologies with genuine use cases for their tokens.

This list has a range of projects, including early-stage developments. Each could provide significant investment returns, so investors may benefit from diversifying their portfolio and getting a mixed bag of every single one.

This article dives into different investment strategies later on, but for now, here are the top nine hottest cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023:

- A revolutionary meme coin ecosystem- A popular Ethereum layer-2

- A high-potential layer-1 blockchain- The second-most-popular meme coin in Web3

- A fast-growing mobile-first blockchain- A favored choice among financial institutions

- The largest Ethereum layer-2 by TVL- A fascinating metaverse gaming project

- One of the newest layer-1 platforms around

1. Memeinator (MMTR) - A revolutionary meme coin ecosystem

Memeinator is a community-driven meme coin project that aims to usher in a new age for the meme coin market. The project introduces a comprehensive ecosystem of use cases for the native MMTR token, including a shoot-em-up game, attractive NFT collections, and extensive DeFi services through crypto staking.

Forged in the depths of the bear market, MMTR is programmed to flip the meme coin status quo on its head. The project seeks to eradicate any overvalued meme coin from the market cap listings, publicly exposing them and offering a far more attractive alternative. Any meme coin lacking utility is set to be squeezed by Memeinator's iron grip, as it delivers a wealth of exciting benefits for its decentralized community.

On top of all the features planned for the Memeinator ecosystem, the project is investing heavily in online marketing campaigns. One of the earliest examples of Memeinator's potential to achieve virality is its generous Spaceline initiative, which will send one lucky presale participant into outer space!

Why buy MMTR?

Memeinator has partnered with Virgin Galactic's Spaceline to offer the trip of a lifetime to one community member, putting its underlying ethos on full display. Instead of sharing hollow promises about Lamborghinis and moonshots like most meme coins, Memeinator is sending its users into space for real.

The MMTR token presale will only run for a limited time - it's the first opportunity to invest in this new hot crypto before its upcoming launch on digital asset exchanges. MMTR will be available at discounted prices during the event, so now could be the perfect time to get involved in its new meme coin movement.

2. Polygon (MATIC) - A popular Ethereum layer-2

Polygon is a leading layer-2 scalability solution for the Ethereum network, designed to improve transaction processing by increasing throughput and reducing costs. The network is home to a wide range of dApps offering Web3 services in a scalable environment, integrated with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to deliver broad versatility.

MATIC, the native token of Polygon, powers the network and enables users to participate in the platform's governance. MATIC is also used to reward validators for helping secure the infrastructure, as Polygon runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that relies on a financial disincentive for security.

Polygon's innovative and flexible architecture allows developers to deploy customized blockchains that can seamlessly interoperate with other EVM networks. Polygon is also in the process of migrating to a new-and-improved layer-2 known as Polygon 2.0, which introduces zero-knowledge proofs as a means for further enhancing network scalability.

Why buy MATIC?

Polygon's latest network upgrade aims to usher in a new era for the project. Polygon 2.0 will enhance scalability and incorporate a new virtual machine that merges zero-knowledge proofs with a programming language naturally compatible with EVM.

Polygon 2.0 will also include the release of a new native token called POL. Usually, this would spell the end of MATIC; however, MATIC owners are likely to receive POL tokens in an airdrop, which could give them a headstart on any positive price action that occurs for POL after its release.

3. Solana (SOL) - A high-potential layer-1 blockchain

Solana is a revolutionary blockchain network that delivers superior network performance compared to older layer-1 chains. The network uses a unique combination of consensus protocols to deliver sub-second block finality and extremely cheap transaction fees, making it a favored choice among enterprise-grade users.

Solana has emerged as a powerful contender for businesses and developers seeking a scalable and efficient dApps platform. The blockchain has also recently launched its new sidechain compatibility, which unlocks geofenced instances of the Solana virtual machine, providing complete control over the underlying protocol to enterprises.

With average transactions costing around $0.0000925, Solana supports a decentralized payment system far cheaper than legacy systems. Solana Pay enables businesses to process cross-border payments almost instantly and much cheaper than any legacy payment provider without sacrificing security.

Why buy SOL?

Solana is one of the best-performing blockchains, giving it immense potential for future growth. It can use the Rust or Solidity programming language, and its integration with enterprise-grade services could attract a growing number of large-scale applications over time.

SOL has also experienced a significant drop in market value since it reached its all-time high in November 2021. Since then, SOL is down by more than 90%, yet its underlying technical prowess and continued project developments mean it will likely recover over the coming years.

4. Shiba Inu (SHIB) - The second-most-popular meme coin in Web3

Shiba Inu was first launched in 2021 and developed as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. At its launch, 50% of the SHIB supply was airdropped to Vitalik Buterin as a marketing stunt, giving Shiba Inu widespread attention in the crypto sphere.

SHIB quickly shot up to a $43.5 billion market cap during the 2021 bull run, becoming a top cryptocurrency. Since then, Shiba Inu has built a comprehensive meme coin ecosystem powered by SHIB as its native token, enabling developers to launch dApps on the network using the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Shiba Inu launched Shibarium in August 2023, a layer-2 scalability solution for the Shiba Inu network. Shibarium is expected to usher in a new era for the ecosystem, delivering better transaction throughput and reduced gas fees for users. Shibarium is home to many dApps, including virtual reality metaverses, play-to-earn games, and decentralized financial services.

Why buy SHIB?

DoggyDAO, the organization responsible for developing Shiba Inu, has formed major partnerships with world leaders in the entertainment industry, and Shibarium now looks set to expand its influence over time. Shiba Inu could become the go-to blockchain for decentralized media, including music services and TV shows minted as NFTs.

Shiba Inu displays how much meme coins can grow, especially when combined with attractive utility for token holders. As things stand, SHIB tokens are owned by 1.2 million people worldwide, indicating strong demand for the decentralized meme coin ecosystem.

5. Pi Network (PI) - A fast-growing mobile-first blockchain

Pi Network is one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies of 2023. The project initially launched in 2019, with 47 million users in its decentralized network. The PI token has yet to launch officially, yet anyone can download the Pi Network mobile application and begin mining PI tokens.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the PI mining process is extremely inexpensive and highly accessible. No specialized mining equipment is required to support the network infrastructure, and anyone with a standard smartphone can join the distributed network of nodes.

Pi Network can also support the development of custom applications, and the project has been actively encouraging more developers to join the ecosystem. Pi has cited its sizeable existing user base and accessible tech stack as key reasons to launch a business on the blockchain.

Why buy PI?

Despite not being available on the market at the time of writing, PI tokens have already been used as currency. A South Korean user sent PI tokens to an artist in exchange for a painting, which shows the extent to which PI is in demand at this moment in time.

PI is the second-most-owned cryptocurrency in South Korea, behind Bitcoin (BTC). It has rapidly become one of the most exciting cryptocurrency projects in the world, owing to its equitable access, secure ecosystem, advanced application support, and a native crypto asset that recently appreciated more than 142% according to its IOU value.

6. Stellar (XLM) - A favored choice among retail users

Stellar is a hot crypto to buy and a top 25 crypto asset at this moment because it continues to make strides towards bridging the gap between blockchain and the real world. Developed by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014, Stellar gained popularity for its focus on fast and affordable cross-border transactions - arguably one of the most significant use cases for blockchain technology.

Stellar is now the number one supplier of cash-to-crypto off-ramps around the world, installing 322,000 stations to enable greater access to crypto payments for people in cash-dominant economies. Stellar aims to bridge the gap between on-chain services and the real-world economy, and its cash-to-crypto services demonstrate tangible progress in this regard.

XLM facilitates rapid settlements for cross-border payments at a cheaper rate than any legacy system, which is particularly attractive for individuals who work abroad.

Why buy XLM?

XLM may not see as high percentage gains as other cryptocurrencies on this list, but it has widespread utility, meaning it should be a safe investment.

Decentralized financial technologies can solve inefficiencies in legacy systems, and XLM has gone further than most in turning this use case for blockchain into a reality. As a result, Stellar is used by some big companies, including IBM and MoneyGram.

7. Arbitrum (ARB) - The largest Ethereum layer-2 by TVL

Arbitrum is the most-used Ethereum layer-2 when measuring total value locked (TVL). The blockchain uses optimistic rollups to increase transaction throughput and reduce strain on Ethereum, which helps minimize transaction costs for all blockchain users.

Offering a faster and cheaper method of transacting in the Ethereum ecosystem, Arbitrum is now home to many DeFi applications. From decentralized borrowing and lending protocols to derivatives exchanges, Arbitrum offers the chance to benefit from a full range of financial dApps without incurring significant costs.

The native ARB token used for protocol governance was released during a highly anticipated airdrop. ARB has the potential to grow substantially in value over the coming years, as Arbitrum expects to solidify its position as the leading Ethereum layer-2 by TVL, which makes it a hot crypto to buy now.

Why buy ARB?

ARB has high growth potential as one of the newest cryptocurrencies on this list. The native token has recently retraced after forming its first all-time high in the aftermath of the airdrop in March 2023 and looks to be steadying itself at something akin to a market bottom.

Purchasing a high-potential token during the market lows can be a very profitable investment strategy. ARB should enjoy significant percentage returns in more bullish market conditions.

8. Decentraland (MANA) - A comprehensive virtual reality environment

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by blockchain technology, enabling users to buy, build, and explore digital content and experiences. Using the platform's native token, MANA, users can purchase their own virtual plots of land and create custom experiences inside the metaverse world.

Users can explore plots of land that other users have developed or create their own and access digital pastimes in an awe-inspiring virtual landscape. Decentraland offers limitless opportunities for creativity and exploration and supports businesses seeking to create immersive events for online customers.

Minted as NFTs, LAND tokens can be traded freely on a peer-to-peer exchange integrated with the Decentraland platform, allowing people to monetize their creations. Experiences currently found in the Decentraland ecosystem include NFT art galleries, virtual concerts, and other digital meeting rooms.

Why buy MANA?

Decentraland offers an all-encompassing metaverse world that can suit the needs of a wide variety of users. The world is home to many varied virtual experiences, making it a hot crypto to buy among businesses and content creators seeking to launch their own virtual reality services.

The native MANA token was strongly backed by large-scale enterprises when it first launched and has since become one of the most valuable metaverse projects in Web3. MANA looks set to continue growing over the coming years as virtual reality becomes increasingly adopted by users and businesses alike.

9. Aptos (APT) - One of the newest smart contracts platforms around

Aptos is a new layer-1 blockchain ecosystem that offers advanced smart contract functionality on a highly scalable network. The platform is secure, fast, and efficient for transactions, making it a top choice for businesses seeking to launch decentralized applications.

Aptos uses the Move virtual machine, a novel solution that unlocks greater versatility than its competitors. Move is one of the most advanced technologies for launching custom dApps, which, combined with a highly scalable blockchain network, give Aptos massive potential for growth.

Aptos is also a transparent and fully decentralized computer network, which adds increasing value to the technology. After launching the native APT token in October 2022, Aptos is also one of the newest layer-1 blockchains in Web3 at the moment.

Why buy APT?

The APT token is used to pay transaction fees on the Aptos blockchain and provide financial rewards to validators for securing the network infrastructure. It has become one of the most sought-after digital assets since launching at the end of 2022, owing to its high long-term potential in the cryptosphere.

Like Solana, Aptos aims to support enterprise-grade users as they seek to launch dApps. Its highly scalable infrastructure, combined with more advanced smart contract capabilities than its counterparts, is set to make it a preferred destination for large-scale financial applications.

Availability

The hottest cryptocurrencies to buy must be freely available to users, as this helps them attract a growing user base over time. There is only one exception on the list above: Pi Network is yet to be released on the open market but is available through the easily accessible mobile application.

Market Capitalization

There are various factors when determining a cryptocurrency's growth potential, with one consideration being the current market value. Projects with a large market cap are less likely to increase by orders of magnitude, yet are seen as more reliable investments.

The above list includes a range of projects from large to small market caps. Large caps are likely to grow steadily, while small caps can increase by multiples in a short amount of time.

Long Term Utility

Utility is one of the key considerations. The hottest cryptocurrencies each provide in-built token utility, which helps them avoid regulatory problems and attracts demand. With utility comes users, so each project on this list was chosen for long-term utility.

Your Budget

While these are some of the hottest cryptos to buy, buyers should only spend what they are willing to lose. Unforeseen circumstances can occur over time, which means that all investment instruments have an element of risk.

Risk Tolerance

Cryptocurrencies are often more volatile than traditional stocks and shares, representing experimental technologies in a new financial industry. The 'barbell approach' is often a great investment strategy for investors, as they can spread their risk tolerance across multiple assets simultaneously.

Security and Regulation

Some cryptocurrencies may be subject to more regulations than others. When investing in the hottest cryptocurrencies, it's essential to do your research, as laws may differ according to geographical location.

Much work has gone into deciding which cryptocurrency is currently the top prospect in Web 3.0. However, one project truly stands apart from the rest. Memeinator delivers a revolutionary, starkly different meme coin ethos set to make it one of the most popular investments over the coming months and years.

Since MMTR is only available during the opening stages of its presale, it's also probably one of the most undervalued projects. It's highly likely that Memeinator is set to be one of the best-performing investment opportunities of 2023 and beyond.

