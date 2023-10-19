2023 Targets – 8 Best AI Cryptos For The Future

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

With the inextricable march of AI well underway, many AI-powered crypto projects are hitting the market, aiming to become a standard bearer for AI adoption within the Web3 industry.

As an increasing number of crypto projects look to harness the power of AI, uncovering which are the best to invest in is becoming increasingly murky. Following extensive expert research, these eight projects all show unique potential with AI at their core:

1. Memeinator (MMTR)

2. Shiba Memu (SHMU)

3. AltSignals (ASI)

4. Oasis Network (ROSE)

5. The Graph (GRT)

6. Akash Network (AKT)

7. SingularityNET (AGIX)

8. Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)

Applying a systematic approach to navigating the rapidly snowballing world of AI crypto projects is essential to understanding how to separate the best from the also-rans. Several factors were taken into consideration in selecting these eight projects.

AI is evolving at breakneck speed, so projects that appear capable of keeping pace with the continually changing advancements made the cut. This is in addition to displaying solid underlying technology, the credentials of the project team, and the level of community involvement.

As projects ticked these boxes, they were further analyzed to find those with the most unique use cases and greatest market potential based on their long-term prospects. It is essential to recognize that there is no such thing as a surefire winner in investment circles and that performing your own due diligence is necessary before committing your funds to projects. However, these eight options give you the best chance of making excellent returns as AI adoption becomes more widespread.

1. Memeinator (MMTR): AI-powered meme coin seeking to redefine the meme coin landscape

The Memeinator is a meme coin on a mission, seeking to clean up the oversaturated meme coin market by targeting the weak, eradicating them, and clarifying the meme coin sector for investors by only letting the strongest survive.

While the meme coin sector has enjoyed a considerable renaissance in 2023, fueled by Pepe Coin and Floki Inu, the arena is flooded by meme coins on their last legs. For every Dogecoin or Shiba Inu that has bucked the trend and displayed an enduring appeal, hundreds flatter to deceive or fall flat on their face.

The result is a saturated marketplace where finding value is almost impossible. This is where the Memeinator comes in.

It doesn't take a genius to recognize that this new AI crypto meme coin is based on the famous 90s action film franchise Terminator, and the Memeinator uses the same energy and relatability to bring a unique use of AI to the meme coin sector.

AI powers the Meme Scanner, a tool that scans the meme coin marketplace and identifies coins that are little more than a twitching corpse. Once highlighted, the community of grassroots agitators chooses whether the coin lives on or is destroyed by the Memeinator.

With each useless coin destroyed, the Memeinator's strength grows as it travels to a $1 billion market cap. In addition, the Memeinator is clearing the meme coin space for investors by removing low-quality coins and letting the strongest live on. This rebel with a cause is all about quality over quantity.

In line with Terminator and Judgement Day, the MMTR presale was announced on August 29, beginning a 29-day countdown to the ICO's launch on September 27. The coin will start its 29-stage presale at $0.01 and grow to $0.049 per token once it concludes and is listed on the BitMart exchange. That equates to a 390% ROI for the earliest presale investors long before the next bull market hit.

With tremendous growth potential, a dynamic AI-powered game, Meme Warfare, and a noble use case, it's no wonder savvy investors are queuing up to purchase one of the best new AI crypto tokens at the end of September.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, by visiting the official website <<<

2. Shiba Memu (SHMU): Using AI to power its automated meme coin marketing

Love them or loathe them; meme coins are hot right now. Yet, with the vast majority offering nothing more utility or value than a fluffy, cute meme, any that stay the course do so more through luck than any project plan.

One new AI crypto meme coin with a plan is Shiba Memu. While retaining the furry charm of other Shiba Inu-inspired meme coins, Shiba Memu has a cunning trick up its sleeve, driven by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and sentiment analysis.

By sniffing out mentions of itself across the internet, Shiba Memu can assess investor sentiment towards it before unleashing autonomously created marketing campaigns to drive investor engagement and increase profitability. Where Shiba Memu discovers negative feelings towards it, promotional material can be tweaked and new material disseminated accordingly.

While this provides a compelling reason for making Shiba Memu your next crypto investment, the excitingly structured ICO adds another exciting layer. The SHMU token recently launched at $0.011125 per token and has since delivered daily price increases of $0.000225 into the wallets of day-one investors. This equates to a sensational ROI of 119.33% after 60 days.

Due to popular demand, Shiba Memu has extended its ICO for 60 days, taking it to October 31st, which means by the conclusion of the presale, the token will be worth $0.0379 and delivering almost 240% gains for the earliest investors. Not only does this give even more interested parties time to make instant gains from the moment they reserve their tokens, but Shiba Memu can maximize its liquidity drive before it hits the BitMart exchange once the presale is over.

Available at just $0.031375, Shiba Memu is a must-buy AI coin during its presale, helping you lock in serious gains before the coin goes into orbit!

3. AltSignals (ASI): New AI-powered trading stack driving greater success

AltSignals is a well-renowned trading signal provider serving a growing community of more than 50,000 with its highly successful outputs since 2017. With an average win rate of 64% with its outstanding AltAlgoTM trading indicator tool, AltSignals is turning to the power of AI to increase this success rate to over 80% with ActualizeAI.

ActualizeAI is a brand-new trading stack that's being developed with the support of the ASI token. By combining diverse cutting-edge AI technologies, including machine learning, predictive analytics, reinforcement learning, and NLP, ActualizeAI will equip traders and investors to take their profitability potential from“very good” to“outstanding.”

Investors who pick up a holding of more than 50,000 ASI tokens can benefit from lifetime access to ActualizeAI's outputs, while other exciting benefits are available to all investors via the AI Members Club. These include rewards for feedback during product beta testing and offers to join the most exciting crypto presale events.

The ASI token presale is currently in stage 2 and priced at $0.01875. With this price due to increase over the remaining ICO phases, there is an outstanding opportunity for early-stage investors to be part of a genuinely pioneering AI crypto project that has solid fundamentals and an exceptional existing user base.

With $1 already raised during the ICO and the AI trading signals revolution edging ever closer, traders and investors seeking an immediate edge should consider adding ASI to their crypto portfolio today while prices remain low.

4. Oasis Network (ROSE): Privacy solutions for the AI age

A relatively new player in the AI crypto arena, Oasis Network is a project addressing concerns over data privacy in the new AI era. A layer-1 network that emphasizes user confidentiality while providing high-speed, low-cost transactions, all supported by the native ROSE coin, Oasis Network uses a cutting-edge technology called ParaTimes that is claimed to increase the network's efficiency.

Although primarily focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), Oasis Network quickly ascended the ladder of best AI cryptos by focusing on responsible AI data usage and development. Developers can use Oasis Network's infrastructure to build AI platforms prioritizing privacy, fairness, and security. These developments have already led to an exciting partnership with tech behemoth Meta to help remove bias in AI models.

Oasis Network, therefore, is a breeding ground for sustainable and reputable AI applications, bridging the gap between old-style legacy systems and AI-fueled decentralized replacements. Oasis Network's early work in this area has given it a head start in the arena, but it must remain adaptable to stay ahead of the competition.

5. The Graph (GRT): Driving AI solutions on the blockchain's information superhighway

Although its original route to market had no reliance on AI, The Graph is quickly rising in the ranks of the best AI crypto projects that offer an innovative AI-friendly solution. Unlike other projects on this list, The Graph doesn't use AI itself. Instead, it drives the production of AI solutions by allowing AI projects to access data easily.

How? The Graph is akin to a giant digital library, storing enormous amounts of blockchain data. This data is organized using GraphQL, allowing developers to find and use relevant AI-friendly data to develop decentralized apps (dApps).

The easy-to-use and accessible way data is structured helps open doors for automated and AI products to develop. Meanwhile, The Graph's complex technology enables the seamless flow of information into these dApps.

6. Akash Network (AKT): Cloud computing for the AI age

Another project initially launched in 2017 before turning to AI, Akash Network, began as a decentralized cloud computing solution developed by a team of engineers from Google, UCLA, and Stanford, among others.

By spanning the bridge between users needing computing resources and those with capacity to spare, Akash Network connects users and computing resources using a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace.

How does AI come in? Computing power has never been in greater demand as more AI solutions come to market. Akash Network's outstanding scalability and low-cost network make it an attractive option for AI developers.

To illustrate Akash Network's viability as an enabler of AI development, several projects, such as Auto-GPT and Baby AGI, have successfully launched on the network. This has led to an increasing number of developers turning to Akash Network as their go-to AI cloud computing supplier.

7. SingularityNET (AGIX): AI marketplace using blockchain technology

Think of a marketplace, and you'll likely think of something like the bazaars of Marrakech or a street food market in New York City. SingularityNET aims to redefine how the world feels about marketplaces by building a one-stop shop where developers can buy, sell, and trade AI creations in the virtual space.

Businesses and individuals can browse these services, find the ones to resolve their issues, and purchase them safely in the knowledge that they're all backed by the security of the blockchain.

The development team at SingularityNET aims to create artificial general intelligence (AGI), which feeds into this marketplace where the AGIX coin is the medium of currency. Users can then find AI solutions for video, speech, network analysis, images, and many others, using their AGIX coin to transact.

Decentralization and AI are on the march, and the concept behind SingularityNET is a unique idea in this growing sector. With the added benefit of low-cost, fast, and secure transactions of the Cardano blockchain underpinning this new idea in the AI and blockchain market, SingularityNET is determined to hold off the challenge from centralized global tech firms offering similar options.

8. Ocean Protocol (OCEAN): Using AI to unlock big data potential

Often cited by experts as one of the best existing AI cryptos, this open-source project allows users to exchange, sell, and buy data and other services, such as AI analytics tools. By using AI to unlock the undoubted power and potential of Big Data, Ocean Protocol has been a going concern since 2017.

Initially launched by experts in the fledgling AI and Big Data arenas, Ocean Protocol has become the go-to AI-powered decentralized data exchange platform within the blockchain sector. The Datatoken, an ERC-20 coin, underpins the whole enterprise by being used to gain access to data sets for a limited amount of time or allow the token holder to use the data to train AI models. These tokens are purchased from data publishers, with every transaction backed by the enormous security offered by the Ethereum blockchain.

While critics will point to Ocean Protocol's similarity to SingularityNET in its service provision, Ocean Protocol is perfect for users seeking access to a broader set of decentralized data rather than the more specialized data and services offered by SingularityNET. Whether this more general approach pays off in the longer term remains to be seen, but in 2023, Ocean Protocol will remain one of the best AI crypto tokens on the market.

Many important factors were assessed when determining the best AI cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023. These include:



Availability: The greater availability of an AI token across a broad number of crypto exchanges or during the presale helps drive demand, investment, and price appreciation.

Market Cap: An AI cryptocurrency's market value is an excellent barometer for understanding its strength, stability, and ability to withstand market volatility.

Utility: For an AI crypto project to stand the test of time, it must display sustained long-term utility. Projects that adapt quickly and remain relevant as the markets evolve stand out.

Low Prices: It can be easy to assume that high token prices equal high value. And while that is often true, there are low-priced gems where market traction has yet to take off. With massive growth potential for early adopters, these low-value/high-potential projects can be highly profitable. Technology: Keeping pace with the rapid pace of advancements in an industry like AI is essential. Adapting with agility while displaying forward-thinking technical understanding and fundamentals is crucial to any excellent AI crypto project.

Whether or not a particular opportunity makes a good investment relies on your personal situation as much as the project's appeal. Things to consider before committing to an investment include:



Your Budget: Do not commit more money to a crypto investment than you're willing to lose. Find a comfortable limit that your finances can maintain and stick to it.

Risk Tolerance: All AI crypto projects can act with extreme volatility. Understand your risk tolerance, decide whether you're looking for long-term durability or short-term profits, and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Coin Use Cases: A cryptocurrency's value is often linked to its utility level. AI coins with excellent use cases and strong fundamentals often have tremendous growth potential.

Security and Regulation: It's essential to understand how secure an AI crypto project is. Ensure those with excellent security and that comply with regulations in your jurisdiction are prioritized over those that don't.

Project Team: A robust and trustworthy project team demonstrates an AI project's long-term viability. Look for those who submitted themselves for certification, verification, and audits. Community Engagement: A large, active, engaged community can lead to a coin's long-term success.

The AI crypto space is snowballing, with several outstanding projects showing enormous promise and potential. With the broader AI revolution ready to kick off in Web3 and across other industries, early adopters of AI-enabled crypto projects could stand to win big between now and 2030.

The projects that show the most promise are listed in the article above; with ground-breaking innovation, adaptable solutions, and plenty of great minds leading the revolution, investors seeking to add AI cryptocurrencies to their digital portfolios should make these eight projects their first port of call, beginning with these three top picks:

