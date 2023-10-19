Velocity Global Named A Leader In Nelsonhall Global EOR Services NEAT Evaluation

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Velocity Global , the world's expert on work, announced today that it was named a leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for global employer of record (EOR) services. The report recognizes Velocity Global as a Leader in this category for both its ability to deliver immediate customer benefit as well as its capability to meet future customer needs.

“Hiring internationally is complex. As companies continue to expand into new geographies, they need a strategic partner who can help them navigate and maintain compliance to achieve their international growth and expansion goals,” says Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice.“As one of the industry's pioneers, Velocity Global combines a strong track-record of compliance and in-country expertise with technology innovations empowering its customers to work with a global workforce at scale, wherever they may be.”

Velocity Global's vision is to make opportunity borderless for people everywhere. Its roadmap commits to product and technology investments supplemented by partnerships and integrations with leading HR tech providers to deliver a seamless end-to-end, user-friendly, efficient, and compliant experience for employers and employees.

Velocity Global makes it easy for companies to compliantly hire, manage and retain talent anywhere in the world by combining its in-depth legal and local expertise with its proprietary technology platform. At this platform's core is the Country Control Center, which contains country-specific knowledge, curated by in-house legal, payroll, and HR experts to ensure real-time compliance through an easy-to-use self-service user experience.

For this report, NelsonHall highlights several strengths contributing to Velocity Global's positioning as a leader, including:



Mature EOR market provider. Founded in 2014, Velocity Global provides companies with compliant and integrated EOR solutions, supporting over 185 countries and the United States across a broad range of industries with people-first, technology-enabled solutions.

Available funding. Velocity Global's total equity funding of ~$500m raised in 2021-2022 supports ongoing innovation development, R&D initiatives, and inorganic growth strategies, expanding product offerings and enhancing its proprietary technology stack.

Technology advancements. Technology roadmap projects focusing on AI enablement, additional API and platform integrations, and expanded self-service functionality over the next 12-18 months support ongoing product and market competitiveness, with significant roadmap advances completed in the past 12 months. Extensive services. Velocity Global's offerings beyond EOR, including global benefits, immigration, pensions, equity management, and office space logistics supporting current and evolving client and employee interests. In addition, Velocity Global provides strategic services to help its customers execute growth plans and navigate challenges relating to risk mitigation, workforce expansion, and market testing.

“Being recognized as a leader in the EOR industry by NelsonHall for the third time in a row is validation of our customer-first approach and continued technology innovation,” said Frank Calderoni, CEO of Velocity Global.“As a strategic partner to our customers, we are laser-focused on their needs as they navigate the complexities of hiring, managing and retaining talent anywhere in the world, so they can focus on executing their growth plans.”

