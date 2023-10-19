The Good Patch Launches New Category: Wellness-Inspired Skincare Patches

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Good Patch announced today the launch of a new category: wellness-inspired skincare patches, developed to pair perfectly with their existing line of wellness patches. This new line of skincare patches includes products to help you perk up, bounce back, smooth fine lines caused by stress, and soothe blemishes.

The Good Patch was created with one simple idea in mind: when the people around you feel good, life is more beautiful. The Good Patch believes that feeling good is at the core of universal wellness, and it's their goal to bring ease and convenience to your wellness (and now beauty) routine for a holistic self-care experience. Similar to their wellness patches, this new skincare patch line will provide simple fixes that enhance everyday wellness and beauty to help consumers look and feel their best. Because let's face it, how we feel on the inside often shows on the outside.

“As the leader in wellness patches, our consumers know and trust us for providing easy solutions for their daily struggles. We are thrilled to now offer our consumers a more complete solution to address these universal wellness needs,” said The Good Patch CEO, Cedar Carter.“Our core line of wearable wellness patches helps you feel your best. Now, with the launch of skincare patches, you can look like your best self, too --- no matter what might be keeping you up at night.”

Each patch is formulated to deliver results in just one use, backed by a consumer use study conducted by Essex Testing Clinic in Verona, NJ. According to research The Good Patch commissioned earlier this year, 74% of skincare patch users are dissatisfied with the current offerings on the market. The brand aims to change that with their new line.

The skincare patches are intended to be used alongside some of the brand's fan favorite wellness patches for a holistic experience. The Brighten Up Hydrogel Eye Patches, which reduce the appearance of dark circles, pair with the brand's #1 seller, B12 Awake, a caffeine patch to give your day a boost. The De-Puff Hydrogel Under Eye Patches, which calm puffy under eyes, pair with Rescue, a patch to bounce back after a night out. The Un-Wrinkle Microdart Patches, which reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles caused by stress, pair with Relax. The Clear Up Blemish Microdart Patches pair with Cycle, a patch for that time of the month.

The skincare patches are available on the brand's website, thegoodpatch , today and will be on Amazon later in November.

“The line between beauty and wellness continues to blur as consumers take an increasingly more holistic approach to their beauty routines. They understand that common wellness challenges like lack of sleep and stress not only take a toll on how they feel on the inside, but also how their skin looks on the outside. We wanted to create a product offering that really addressed that”, said Jessica Talpos, Director of Marketing & Product Development at The Good Patch.

For more information, please visit TheGoodPatch or @TheGoodPatch on social media platforms.

About The Good Patch:

The Good Patch, which first emerged on the market in 2018, was founded by longtime friends Betsy Scanlan, Kelly Brock, and David Nicholson. David and Kelly, owners of award-winning spas, and Betsy, an accomplished advocate in the hemp industry, all met for coffee one morning to talk beauty, wellness, and the power of plant-based ingredients. Combining each of their past expertise in the wellness industry, The Good Patch was born. Today, the brand is pioneering new approach to personal care at the intersection of beauty and wellness. The brand's wearable patches address a variety of common daily struggles, such as B12 Awake (for the afternoon slump), Dream (for getting your beauty sleep), and Relax (for unwinding and decompressing), among other plant-powered varieties. They use tried-and-true ingredients that are 3rd party quality tested. Simply peel, stick, and remove when you are done. Since 2018, The Good Patch has been steadily growing. From its humble roots selling in spas and independent retailers, the wearable wellness patch company has grown to be sold in over 12,000 retail locations. The brand currently has 16 patches on the market, with more on the way.

