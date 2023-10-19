Provaris Encouraged By Independent Research On Green Hydrogen Delivery

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1, OTC:GBBLF) CEO Martin Carolan speaks with Proactive after welcoming independent research studies reinforcing the outcomes of Provaris' 2023 Hydrogen Transport Comparison Report, which highlighted the efficiency of PV1's proposed production and distribution networks. The studies – completed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development – emphasised the importance of production efficiency and low transportation costs, as well as the availability of economically viable renewable energy.

“Provaris champions the development of regional hydrogen supply chains that prioritise both energy efficiency and robust economic returns,” Carolan said.

“These independent publications serve as a formidable endorsement of our 2023 study's findings and will undoubtedly catalyse the acceptance of our delivery model for gaseous green hydrogen.

“The overall simplicity, transparency, and cost-competitiveness of compression as a means of transportation make it a persuasive choice for ports, pipelines, and end users alike.”

