Solis Minerals Begins Drilling At Estrela Prospect In Brazil

Solis Minerals Ltd (ASX:SLM, TSX-V:SLMN, OTCQB:SLMFF) executive director Matt Boyes tells Proactive the company has commenced drilling activities at the Estrela prospect in the Borborema province of Brazil. A program of 3,600 metres of diamond drilling is planned at the project which is located in the emerging Borborema Lithium Province. Multiple outcropping pegmatites have been identified at Estrela and will be tested as part of this initial program.

“Drilling has now commenced at the Estrela prospect. Early results from surface samples appear to be highly prospective with at least four different spodumene rich pegmatite outcrops sampled. All samples returned high grades of lithium from the artisanal workings, from pegmatites up to 30m in apparent thickness. The purpose of this drill program is to demonstrate continuity of mineralisation and volume down dip and along strike across the tenement. The first track mounted rig has commenced drilling on site, with a second machine scheduled to arrive before the end of the October. This program will maximise the chance of proving the potential at Estrela in a rapid timeframe.”

