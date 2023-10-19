St George Teams Up With World’S Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Producer

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) chairman John Prineas tells Proactive the company has entered into a joint venture deal with Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) – the world's leading producer of lithium-ion batteries. ATL has agreed to invest $3 million in Lithium Star Ltd which is one of St George's subsidiary companies, which has 100% ownership of seven prospective hardrock lithium projects in Western Australia. In addition, ATL and St George are continuing discussions to consider partnering on other lithium business opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome ATL – a world leader in lithium-ion batteries – as a partner for our lithium exploration in Western Australia,” Prineas said.

“This strategic investment recognises the exciting potential of the seven prospective lithium projects secured by our subsidiary, Lithium Star.

“It also recognises the technical expertise and commitment of the St George team, which has considerable experience in exploration for lithium, nickel and other battery metals as well as the development and operation of open-pit and underground mines in Western Australia.”

