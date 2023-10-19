Tiziana Life Sciences Reveals "Exciting" Clinical Data From Latest MS Trial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) chief medical officer and chief operating officer Matthew Davis speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced some fresh clinical results from its work in treating non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) with intranasal foralumab.

The work has focused particularly on reducing the amount of fatigue experienced by MS sufferers. Davis emphasises that the fatigue experienced by MS patients is not the typical tiredness most people feel, but a debilitating condition that severely impacts their quality of life.

In Tiziana's expanded access programme, four out of six patients showed a reduction in this fatigue - a ratio Davis describes as "exciting" considering the severe impact of fatigue on MS sufferers. The company's recent PET scan results and ongoing Phase 2a trials aim to further understand the drug's profile and help move it towards approval. Davis hinted that the next update from the company will focus on their Phase 2a trials.

