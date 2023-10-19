Antipa Minerals Research Note Says Shares Worth At Least 5.7 Cents

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) MD Roger Mason speaks with Proactive soon after Resolve Research initiated coverage on the company with a price target of 5.7 cents. In Resolve's view, Antipa is one of the most overlooked gold plays globally considering its existing resource, valuation and potential upside. AZY has recently reported significant zones of higher-grade gold mineralisation from within the original GEO-01 discovery samples at its flagship Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia's Paterson Province. The GEO-01 discovery, made in August, was based on four metre composite samples, while the latest assay results revealing significantly high gold mineralisation come from one metre re-splits of the original discovery drilling assays.

Mason said,“We are very excited by these results which emphasise the opportunity that exists at the GEO-01 discovery. In particular, the high-grade mineralisation returned end-of-hole in 23MYC0384 highlights the latent growth potential to be unlocked with future drilling.

“Drilling has now recommenced, starting at GEO-01, and we look forward to testing all our high impact targets as we work through our expanded phase two CY2023 program at Minyari Dome.”

