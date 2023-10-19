Litecoin Network Processes 180M Transactions, Everlodge And Shiba Inu Profitability Jumps

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

As always, the cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with exciting developments. In this article, we will explore the potential increase in Shiba Inu's price and the remarkable achievement of the Litecoin network transactions. Meanwhile, Everlodge is poised to revolutionize timeshare investments.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Could Rise

For more than a month, Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors were in uncertainty as the price of the altcoin hovered between $0.00000700 and $0.00000800. However, things got worse in August as the the price of Shiba Inu coin plunged as low as $0.00000692.

The Shiba Inu price has been steadily dropping, as shown by the falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart. However, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Crypto analyst, $SHIB Knight has predicted a potential rally for Shiba Inu.

The market analyst points to the increasing accumulation of SHIB and a squeezing chart as bullish signals. According to the $SHIB Knight, the price of Shiba Inu could rally to an eight-month high if a rally breaks out. He pegs the price of SHIB as high as $0.00003000.

Litecoin Network Processes 180 Million Transactions

Since its third halving event in August, the Litecoin network has seen an increase in activity. Recently, the Litecoin team announced the network has processed over 180 million transactions. This puts Litecoin at the top of the crypto space.

While the network recorded a total of 39 million transactions in 2023, it has already seen more than 51 million transactions in 2023. Thus setting a new record. However, the LTC price has been finding it tough to break past the $70 mark. The price of Litecoin dropped below $80 in August.

Despite its current bearish trend keeping the Litecoin price below $64, analysts are bullish about LTC. With Bitcoin halving in 2024 and the potential of ETF approvals, the price of Litecoin has been projected to increase. According to analysts, LTC could reach highs of $100 to $150 next year.

Everlodge Set To Transform Timeshare Investment

According to statistics, the vacation rental business will grow to a value of $100 billion by 2028. However, only a few wealthy individuals have the capital to invest in real estate properties. Everlodge is launching to change this narrativ e.

Everlodge is on a mission to make it easy for everyone to invest in the timeshares market . Everlodge will resolve this challenge by issuing fractional NFTs backed by hotels, vacation houses, and luxury villas. These properties will then be sold as fractional NFTs , starting from just $100.

Additionally, it has a unique Lending feature that lets NFT property owners get more income . Here, you can use your NFTs as collateral to get loans or loan out the NFTs. Interestingly, major industry players have shown high interest in Everlodge . The project has drawn support from Uniswap, Vrbo, Airbnb, and Amazon Web Service .

The Everlodge ecosystem is powered by the ELDG token , which is currently in presale with a price of $0.02. So far, Everlodge has sold over 20 million tokens in Stage 5 of its presale. Meanwhile, analysts predict that the value of Everlodge will increase by 4,000% by the end of 2023 .

