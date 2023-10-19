Centre For Neuro Skills Announces New Houston Medical Director

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a leader in traumatic brain injury and stroke rehabilitation services, today announced the appointment of Dr. Natasha Rose, M.D., as Medical Director of CNS' Houston clinic.

“Dr. Rose has an extensive medical background working with post-acute brain injury patients and overseeing in-patient rehabilitation units,” says Dr. Matthew Ashley, Chief Medical Officer of Centre for Neuro Skills.“We are thrilled to have her on our team, leading the charge in Houston.”

As Medical Director for CNS' state-of-the-art rehabilitation clinic in Houston, Texas, Dr. Rose joins a highly-trained clinical staff dedicated to treating traumatic brain injury and stroke patients. Dr. Rose will provide medical oversight and collaborate with case managers, therapists and specialists to oversee patient care and create neurorehabilitation programs.

Dr. Rose received her medical degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She completed a transitional year at Oakwood Hospital and her physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Baylor College. Her fellowship focused on brain injury and stroke patients. Dr. Rose is also a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The CNS Houston clinic is located in Webster, just 20 minutes south of downtown Houston. CNS has three other clinics across Texas in Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin, as well as three California clinics in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Bakersfield. Each clinic offers unique environments that provide excellent preparation for community reintegration. All CNS clinics share the common goal of providing quality neurorehabilitation therapy through inpatient, outpatient, day treatment and residential rehabilitation programs.

“I've always felt that I could help people through my role as a physician,” said Dr. Rose.“I look forward to advancing patient care and outcomes through CNS' specialized neurorehabilitation programming.”

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

