Intrepid Metals Looking To The Future After Upgrading Listing

Intrepid Metals Corp (TSX-V:INTR, OTCQB:IMTCF) CEO Ken Brophy speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the Arizona-focused multi-asset company announced a move from the OTC Pink® to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Brophy explains that the decision to list on the Venture exchange was straightforward as it offers the company good exposure to investors in the US, where the company has all of its projects.

He goes on to explain that the company has been actively working on its Corral Copper project in recent months, overcoming the challenges of fragmented land ownership in the region. They've consolidated 50,000 meters of historical drilling and identified a promising three-kilometer trend of mineralization with high-grade copper and gold. Brophy emphasises that they are strategically drilling where they have a strong degree of confidence in the mineralization potential.

Looking ahead, Brophy says that Intrepid Metals has ambitious plans. Over the next 12 months, they aim to confirm historical results at Corral Copper and explore expansion opportunities. Additionally, their Tombstone South project, with its geological potential, and the Mesa Well project in Arizona hold great promise. Notably, all their projects are located in areas with a history of mining and outside national forests, simplifying the permitting process for future mining operations.

