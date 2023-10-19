St George Mining Has Lithium Field Teams Back At Mt Alexander

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) chairman John Prineas tells Proactive the company has returned to the Mt Alexander Project in the Mt Ida region of Western Australia to continue lithium exploration, targeting several extensive pegmatite targets along a regional lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) corridor. SGQ is employing soil sampling, pegmatite field mapping and outcrop sampling over two main targets. Mt Alexander enjoys a prime position along the contact between the Mt Alexander greenstone belt and the Copperfield Granite formation, part of a large LCT pegmatite corridor host to Delta Lithium's 14.6 million tonnes at 1.2% lithium resource.

“We are pleased that our field teams are back on the ground at Mt Alexander to follow up multiple target areas for lithium mineralisation,” Prineas said.

“Significantly, many of these prospects have a similar geological context to the Mt Ida lithium deposit, which is about 15 kilometres southeast of Mt Alexander.

“Our initial exploration at Mt Alexander has confirmed the presence of high-grade lithium as well as very thick pegmatites – up to 121 metres thick. These results support the potential for a large lithium-bearing pegmatite mineral system.

“Our fieldwork will provide further information on the zonation, thickness and distribution of pegmatites along the more than 16-kilometre stretch of the regional LCT corridor on our tenure.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: