Lightning Minerals Kicks Off Lithium Exploration In Canada

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) MD Alex Biggs tells Proactive the company has begun an inaugural exploration program at its Dalmas and Hiver lithium projects in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Lightning intends to identify potential lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) hard rock lithium pegmatites to develop into drill targets, beginning with ground reconnaissance work including mapping and rock chip sampling. The groundwork will focus on areas of interest identified with data from multispectral analysis, forming seven clustered areas.

“To begin work in Canada is a big step forward for the company,” Biggs said.

“The prospectivity of the region is well known so to make an acquisition in James Bay is a significant coup for us.

“We welcome our contractors and new colleagues in Canada and wish them a safe and productive exploration campaign. We look forward to updating the market on our progress.”

