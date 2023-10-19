York International Agency LLC Becomes IMA New York

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Harrison, NY-based York International, LLC, an IMA company, a regional independent insurance brokerage that joined IMA Financial Group in 2022, proudly announced today that it has rebranded. Effective immediately, the company will be known as IMA New York.

“This rebranding campaign is not just about a new company name; it is a strategic move to position ourselves for continued growth as part of IMA,” said IMA President, Northeast Region Robert Kestenbaum.“IMA has demonstrated how an insurance broker can uphold strong values, maintain a focus on community and attain remarkable success. Joining IMA was the best decision we ever made, and we want our brand to reflect that.”

Following the rebranding announcement, all existing contracts, agreements and business relationships with IMA New York will remain intact.

According to Michael Bodack, President of York International, now IMA New York, the firm has experienced over 30 percent year-over-year organic growth, including doubling its sales staff since joining IMA.“Our growth numbers have never been better,” said Bodack.“The energy and creativity we have seen from our team to deliver capabilities to benefit new and existing clients has been tremendous in the first 14 months of our partnership. It's a key factor that confirms this rebrand is the best decision for our clients and our team.”

