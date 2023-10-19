Cricket Betting Tips: India Vs Bangladesh Betting Apps, Odds And Prediction

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



Are you seeking the best tips, odds, and betting apps for India and Bangladesh's ICC World Cup game? Well, look no further! In this article, we will be discussing these very topics. We will provide you with the best betting sites, apps, and welcome bonuses for those looking to sign up for the first time, and we will also provide you with the best odds and our top tips for the upcoming game. If this is something that interests you, make sure to read below. Best Cricket Betting Apps for India vs Bangladesh Below, we have listed all the best betting apps and welcome bonuses for those looking to sign up for a site for the first time to bet on the ICC World Cup. For more on the best cricket betting apps in India for the ICC World Cup, read more at NewsDirect.

Cricket Betting App Welcome Bonus Rajabets 20% Cricket Free Bets Bonus up to 3000 INR 1XBet 120% First Deposit Bonus up to 33,000 INR 10Cric 100% Sports Bonus up to 30,000 INR + 1,000 INR Free Bet Melbet 100% Deposit Bonus up to 20,000 INR Parimatch 150% Bonus up to 20,000 INR 22Bet 100% Welcome Bonus up to 10,000 INR BetWinner Welcome Bonus up to 8,000 INR Dafabet 200% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR Mostbet Welcome Bonus up to 34,000 INR Bitsler 100% Welcome Bonus

India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

The following are our top tips for India vs Bangladesh game in the ICC World Cup. India has been in superb form so far in this home World Cup, having so far beaten the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.



India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.09 with Rajabets - BET HERE First Innings overs 0-5 - India Total over 26.5 @ 1.81 with Rajabets - BET HERE

India vs Bangladesh Match Preview

On Thursday, October 19, the ICC World Cup returns with action between India and Bangladesh! This is set to be a huge game for both sides, especially the home nation.

India is coming into this one off the back of three straight victories in the ICC World Cup against Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Their most recent result saw them beat Pakistan by seven wickets on October 14.

After losing to New Zealand and England, Bangladesh is coming off the back of two successive losses at the ICC World Cup. This brings their record at this year's World Cup to one win and two losses in three games. They actually won their opening game against Afghanistan by six wickets with 92 balls left. However, since then, they have struggled to pick up a win. Will they get it against the hosts, or will India continue their dominance?

These two sides last met in early October in the semi-final of the Asian Games when India ran out winners by nine wickets with 92 balls left.

India vs Bangladesh Odds

The following odds have been provided by Rajabets.



India Win (incl. Super Over) @ 1.09 with Rajabets - BET HERE Bangladesh Win (incl. Super Over) @ 7.00 with Rajabets - BET HERE

