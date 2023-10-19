Contract Management Associations Join Forces To Globally Elevate Profession

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Reston, VA and Ridgefield, CT – October 17, 2023 – Today, the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) and World Commerce and Contracting (WorldCC), the world's foremost authorities in the field of contract management, proudly announce a groundbreaking joint venture. This partnership is set to revolutionize the profession around the world.

Contract management is the bedrock of successful business and social outcomes, underpinning transactions that drive economies and society forward. Recognizing the paramount importance of this profession, WorldCC and NCMA are uniting to advance a common and worldwide understanding of both public and commercial contracting practices.

One of the core pillars of this joint venture is the commitment to consensus-based updates. At its heart, this collaboration aims to continually refine and expand the application of the Contract Management StandardTM (CMSTM). By harnessing their collective expertise, they intend to adapt the CMSTM to accurately reflect the ever-evolving landscape of contract management in today's intricate global context and drive the growing adoption of the CMSTM for academic recognition of contract management.

In addition to CMSTM, this partnership will provide a wealth of guidance resources that are invaluable to professionals in the field. These resources will focus on the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies within the realm of contract management. This initiative is poised to empower practitioners by unlocking the full potential of AI, leading to enhanced efficiency, precision, and innovative practices.

Sally Guyer, WorldCC's Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the venture. "Our shared vision is to elevate the profession of contract management and ensure that it remains at the forefront of industry practices. By unifying our efforts, we can deliver cutting-edge guidance and resources that will empower professionals worldwide."

NCMA's Chief Executive Officer, Kraig Conrad, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone partnership, stating, "This joint venture marks a new era for contract management professionals. Together, we'll elevate CMSTM globally, setting a new standard for excellence and creating a common contracting language."

The announcement was made at WorldCC's Americas Summit in Dallas TX. Further details will be discussed at NCMA's Government Contract Management Symposium November 6th and 7th in Bethesda, MD.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), a nonprofit professional society founded in 1959, is an important resource for contract management and its nexus with related acquisition communities. With nearly 20,000 members, NCMA is dedicated to promoting excellence in the practice and profession through education, certification, and networking opportunities. NCMA serves through an open exchange of ideas in neutral forums of buyers and sellers. Visit ncmahq to learn more.

About WorldCC World Commerce & Contracting is a not-for-profit association dedicated to helping its global members achieve high-performing and trusted trading relationships. With 75,000 members from over 20,000 organizations across 180 countries, the association welcomes everyone with an interest in better contracting: business leaders, practitioners, experts, and newcomers. It is independent, provocative, and disciplined existing for its members, the contracting community and society at large. Visit worldcc to learn more.

