Recce Pharma Says Commercial Potential Of Its Anti-Infectives Is Gaining Recognition

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) CEO James Graham speaks with Proactive soon after announcing the company has raised a total of around $11 million across its recent placement, entitlement offer and shortfall as it develops a new class of synthetic anti-infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. The capital raised will fund various clinical trials, build out Recce's infectious diseases portfolio, geographical expansion, and serve as general working capital.

Graham said,“We are extremely pleased to complete such a successful fundraising and thank investors for their support. This puts the company in an excellent position to progress its Phase 1/2 trials and to expand its multiple clinical stage infectious diseases portfolio.”

