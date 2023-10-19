Flynn Gold Welcomes More High Grades At Trafalgar

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) MD Neil Marston tells Proactive the company has intersected more high-grade gold, including some bonanza grades, at Trafalgar Prospect within the 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania, pointing to it being a significant large-scale gold resource. Assays returned from three drill holes, including for the prioritised TFDD015, included a high-grade hit of 0.4 metres at 137.8 g/t gold from 353.9 metres within a 1.1-metre interval at 51.3 g/t from 353.2 metres.

Marston said:“The latest results from the recently completed drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in northeast Tasmania have again delivered exceptional gold results from multiple high-grade intersections that further support the company's target model for a significant IRGS-type gold deposit.

“Drill hole 15 was designed to test for high-grade gold mineralisation at depth beneath the historical Trafalgar main shaft and approximately 75 metres below a historical drill hole intersection which included 0.4 metres at 150 g/t gold.

“To achieve a similar high-grade result in this latest drill hole increases our confidence in the extent and orientation of these high-grade shoots, which are occurring close to the granodiorite-hornfels contact.

“Assay results for 420 metres of diamond drilling are still pending, with an announcement of these final results expected in November.”

