Flynn Gold Welcomes More High Grades At Trafalgar

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) MD Neil Marston tells Proactive the company has intersected more high-grade gold, including some bonanza grades, at Trafalgar Prospect within the 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania, pointing to it being a significant large-scale gold resource. Assays returned from three drill holes, including for the prioritised TFDD015, included a high-grade hit of 0.4 metres at 137.8 g/t gold from 353.9 metres within a 1.1-metre interval at 51.3 g/t from 353.2 metres.
Marston said:“The latest results from the recently completed drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in northeast Tasmania have again delivered exceptional gold results from multiple high-grade intersections that further support the company's target model for a significant IRGS-type gold deposit.
“Drill hole 15 was designed to test for high-grade gold mineralisation at depth beneath the historical Trafalgar main shaft and approximately 75 metres below a historical drill hole intersection which included 0.4 metres at 150 g/t gold.
“To achieve a similar high-grade result in this latest drill hole increases our confidence in the extent and orientation of these high-grade shoots, which are occurring close to the granodiorite-hornfels contact.
“Assay results for 420 metres of diamond drilling are still pending, with an announcement of these final results expected in November.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN19102023005728012573ID1107269110
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.