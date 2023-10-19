Asiamet Talks ITE Progress, Offtake, Permitting And Third-Party Approaches

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Asiamet Resources Ltd (AIM:ARS, OTC:KMGLF) CEO Darryn Mclelland talks through a recent comprehensive update on Asiamet's financing process and other activity including ITE due diligence for their debt finance process, progress on offtake pre-payment financing, permitting and project execution partners. He also touches upon the increased level of interest in Asiamet's assets from external parties seeking a project or corporate level investment.

"We are pleased to report the appointed ITE has completed their technical review of the BKM Copper feasibility study update and provided their report for ARS' comment," said McClelland.

"This is going through a final review process with report to then be provided to the proposed lead bank to support their due diligence and financial modelling activities. This is a critical step in moving forward with the process to secure bank financing for BKM."

