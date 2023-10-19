Great Boulder’S Mulga Bill North Could Be Significant Extension To Existing Resource

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) MD Andrew Paterson tells Proactive he believes the Mulga Bill North prospect at the Side Well Gold Project is shaping up as a“significant” northern extension to the existing resource, following the latest round of assays from resource expansion and definition drilling coupled with a northern exploration program. At Mulga Bill North, the company unearthed results up to 4 metres at 5.48 g/t gold from 160 metres. GBR has now defined mineralisation at this northern prospect to over 700 metres of strike length, still open in all directions for further exploration.

“These results are the last eleven holes targeting shallow mineralisation at Mulga Bill plus five exploration holes at Mulga Bill North,” Paterson said.

“The hole which intersected 8 metres at 13/t gold is outside the current resource at the north-eastern end of Mulga Bill.

“At this stage we're not sure if it's a new supergene zone or an extension of a high-grade west-dipping vein. In either case it's a new high-grade zone which adds ounces to the project.

“At Mulga Bill North it appears hole 23MBRC086 has intersected northeast-trending mineralisation.

“The next hole to the north didn't drill deep enough to intersect that trend, so it remains open along strike. Our pathfinder geochemistry looks very promising in that area and further drilling is required.

“The team is now finalising all the Mulga Bill wireframes in preparation for the resource update later this month.

“Meanwhile we are looking forward to the second heritage survey on the northern half of the Ironbark corridor. Our other drilling approvals are in place, and we're looking forward to drill testing these areas as soon as possible.”

