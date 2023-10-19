Nordic Nickel Zeroing In On High-Grade Massive Sulphide System

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nordic Nickel Ltd (ASX:NNL) managing director Todd Ross updates Proactive on the company's 2023 exploration and drilling program at its flagship Pulju Nickel Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland. He says diamond drilling continues to demonstrate significant potential to expand the current mineral resource estimate (MRE) and intersect sulphide-rich zones. An updated MRE is on track to be completed by the end of this year.

Ross, said:“The grant of the Holtinvaara Exploration Licence is an exciting development which adds significantly to the total accessible footprint for exploration at Pulju. The new EL is three times the size of the current Hotinvaara EL and covers an extensive strike length of prospective ultramafic rocks where we believe the potential for major new discoveries is enormous.

“The grant of this licence highlights the district-scale opportunity at Pulju and adds considerable additional value to the Project. We are looking forward to getting on the ground to commence exploration as part of our next phase of activity. In the meantime, the focus turns to reviewing and processing outstanding assay data from the recent drilling program, while our exploration team works towards the development of a comprehensive 3D model of the deposit.

“This work will all contribute towards an updated Mineral Resource, due before year-end, while also giving us a much clearer picture of where to focus our exploration efforts as part of the next phase of drilling. We have really only just scratched the surface so far in terms of the broader potential at Pulju, and we are looking forward to unlocking the full potential of the Project for our shareholders.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: