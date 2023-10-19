Narryer Metals MD Upbeat On New Australian Rare Earth Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Narryer Metals Ltd (ASX:NYM) managing director Gavin England speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive during a trip to Canada where the exploration company recently acquired a portfolio of prospective projects to explore for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites in the James Bay, Abitibi and NW Ontario regions of Canada. Since that acquisition was announced in September the company has also executed an option agreement on the Rocky Gully rare earth project in Western Australia after securing government funding for drilling. This acquisition is significant, with the target area potentially offering rare earths, iron, vanadium, and industrial minerals. England highlights the growing importance of rare earth elements in Australia, predicting a shift in the global rare earth market towards the country. In Canada, after receiving shareholder approval, the company is exploring projects in Northwest Ontario and James Bay. They've engaged consulting firms and are prioritising community engagement. Investors can anticipate updates on the Canadian projects and drilling plans for the Rocket Galley project in the coming months.

