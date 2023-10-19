Immunic "Super Excited" About Latest PMS Trial Data

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) President and CEO Dr Daniel Vitt speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the biotechnology company announced encouraging interim data from its phase II CALLIPER trial assessing the potential of its treatment for progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS).
Dr. Vitt expresses says he's "super excited" about the data, which he believes exceeded expectations. He adds that given the limited treatment options available for progressive MS, the company's findings are particularly significant.
Immunic has observed a 22.4% reduction in the neurofilament light chain (NFL) biomarker, which correlates with better outcomes in preventing disability worsening in MS patients. This result was achieved with patients treated with 45 milligrams of their drug.
The company has enrolled 467 patients in this 120-week phase two study, with final data expected around April 2025. Dr. Vitt also hints at upcoming updates from other programs as well as more news to come on a phase three clinical study. Contact Details
