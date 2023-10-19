Downing Fund Managers On "Probably The Best Buying Opportunity This Century"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The fund managers of Downing Fund Managers' VT Downing European Unconstrained Income Fund, Mike Clements and Pras Jeyanandhan, visit the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner about how the fund has been performing in what has become a volatile market environment.

The fund, which invests in Europe and the UK, is unconstrained, focusing on the best market opportunities across the whole range of company sizes. Amidst recent market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and inflation concerns, the duo present challenges as opportunities.

They draw particular attention to opportunities in the energy transition and data sectors. Clements gives the example of Munters, a Swedish company specialising in air drying technology, which plays a pivotal role in battery manufacturing and data centre cooling.

Despite current uncertainties, they believe that the present market "offers probably the best buying opportunity we've seen in Europe this century", especially with small caps being the cheapest in two decades.

