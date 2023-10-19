Pental Has Clear Strategy To Grow Its E-Commerce Business

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) managing director Charlie McLeish speaks with Proactive after entering a deal to sell its consumer products business and the Shepparton manufacturing facility to Selleys, a division of DuluxGroup, for $60 million on a debt and cash free basis. The Pental board believes this transaction represents significant value recognition for shareholders. Moving forward, Pental will transition into a dedicated e-commerce business underpinned by its e-commerce hamper and gifting business 'Hampers with Bite'.

Pental is a provider of household chemical and cleaning products. With an iconic portfolio of brands, Pental has been servicing Australians for generations with honest products that really work.

Pental brands have a rich history. From White King, Australia's iconic household cleaning brand since 1950, to Lux, whose soap flakes have been cleaning and freshening Australian and New Zealand clothes since 1903.

Pental products our based on an ongoing commitment to values founded upon innovation, performance and a united team that propels our brand forward together. Brands include: White King, Janola, Sunlight, Softly, Country Life, Velvet, Martha's, Huggie, Natural Selections, LUX, Little Lucifer and Jiffy set the benchmark for quality in supermarkets, and are also proudly Australian made and owned.

