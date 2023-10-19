Golden Rim Says Kada Has Potential To Be High-Profit Operation

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR, OTC:GMRMF) MD Tim Strong speaks with Proactive after announcing an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 30.3 million tonnes at 0.95 g/t for 923,000 ounces of contained gold across the Massan and Bereko prospects at the company's Kada Gold Project in Guinea. The updated MRE for Kada contains a maiden resource for the Bereko prospect and an update for the Massan prospect. After the resource upgrade, a significant portion of Massan is now classified as indicated, which includes more than 40% of oxide material and 24% of Massan resources.

Strong said:“The updated mineral resource estimate at Kada confirms the potential of this exciting deposit.

“A comprehensive structural study using an orientated diamond core at Massan allowed us to refine our modelling and has resulted in a significant portion of the mineral resource being classified as Indicated, including over 40% of the oxide material.

“For the new MRE, we have deliberately chosen to use a higher cut-off and a more conservative pit shell to increase confidence in the potential for Kada to be a high-profit operation.

“Applying the same cut-off parameters as our maiden MRE (0.33 g/t gold cut-off for oxide/transitional material and 0.41 g/t for fresh material), we have added almost 200,000 ounces (20%) to the gold inventory."

