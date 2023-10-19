Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Shortlisted For Grant Funding Under Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI CEO Adrian Mendes joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news that the company has been shortlisted in a grant funding process sponsored by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as part of its Precision Surgical Interventions (PSI) program.
Mendes explained that the initiative aims to provide groundbreaking tools for surgeons to effectively remove cancer in a single operation. Perimeter's technology aligns perfectly with this goal, as they have been working on it for the past decade.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI utilizes a technology called OCT, which has been around for 30 years. However, it has developed wide-field OCT, enabling larger image capture crucial for examining excised tumors. The company's current S series device is already in use in several operating rooms, gathering user feedback. It is also conducting clinical trials for its next-gen B series device, integrating AI technology to enhance surgeon workflow.
While the base OCT technology isn't new, the company's innovations and AI integration represent the latest advancements.
