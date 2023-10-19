Cardiol Therapeutics Releases Positive Study Results Of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Cardiol Therapeutics CEO David Elsley joined Steve Darling from Proactive with news the company has unveiled highly promising study results from international research, which showcased the remarkable potential of subcutaneously administered cannabidiol, the active pharmaceutical ingredient found in Cardiol's groundbreaking CRD-38 subcutaneous formulation.

In this study, it was revealed that the application of subcutaneous cannabidiol effectively curtailed the upward trajectory of both body weight and heart weight, while also preventing undesirable increases in crucial cardiac inflammatory and remodelling markers. This research was conducted in a meticulously designed model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, noteworthy for its ability to accurately replicate the comorbidities commonly associated with this condition, such as hypertension, obesity, and metabolic dysfunction.

Elsley emphasized the profound significance of these study findings, particularly focusing on the unique pre-clinical model employed. This model, meticulously crafted to mimic the conditions experienced by patients suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, serves as an essential tool in understanding the complex interplay of factors contributing to the disease.

The results, which illuminated the multiple cardioprotective effects of subcutaneously administered cannabidiol, serve as a pivotal stepping stone towards the development and potential approval of CRD-38 as a groundbreaking treatment for heart failure.

The collective body of evidence generated by this research provides strong support for the advancement of Cardiol Therapeutics' innovative therapeutic approach in combating this debilitating condition, offering hope and potential relief to countless individuals affected by heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

