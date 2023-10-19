Challenger Gold Announces Company Is Now Trading On The OTCQB With Ticker CLLEF

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Challenger Gold Limited executive chair Sergio Rotondo joined Steve Darling from Proactive from the OTC studio in New York City to share important updates that the company is now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market with the ticker symbol CLLEF.

This strategic move aims to provide more efficient access for US investors and offers several benefits, including easier trading access in the US, increased liquidity, and access to a broader pool of potential investors.

Rotondo highlighted the advantages of cross-trading the company's ordinary shares on the OTCQB, such as improved engagement with a network of US investors, investor and media relations partners, and data distributors.

Furthermore, Rotondo discussed Challenger Gold Limited's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina, which boasts significant gold resources of 2.8 million ounces equivalent.

Recent drilling results revealed high-grade skarn mineralization underlain by a substantial intrusion-hosted gold system.

The company's ongoing program, fully funded, includes a Scoping Study, Pre-Feasibility Study, and regional exploration along previously unexplored prospective stratigraphy covering 30 kilometers.

These developments signify Challenger Gold Limited's commitment to advancing its gold project and enhancing its visibility in the US market.

