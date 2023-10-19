HPQ Silicon Announces Successful Silicon Pour And Validation In PUREVAP Gen 3 Testing

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

HPQ Silicon CEO Bernard Tourillon joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share some significant developments that the company's partner, PyroGenesis, has made noteworthy improvements aimed at enhancing the fluidity of liquid silicon at the Gen3 QRR reactor's base.

Furthermore, they have achieved a crucial milestone by successfully completing a silicon pour.

Tourillon emphasized the importance of these achievements, as they represent the successful validation of 100% of the project's critical milestones. These milestones include reaching an impressive 99.5% silicon purity from the outset, scaling up production by an astonishing 2,500 times compared to PUREVAP Gen2 QRR, completing a successful silicon pour, and producing silicon using 25% less feedstock than conventional carbothermic processes, which typically require 6 tonnes of raw materials to produce 1 ton of metallurgical-grade silicon.

HPQ Silicon is now actively pursuing its battery strategy and has made significant progress in establishing its first production line for silicon-based anodes. This strategic move is aligned with specific demands from a party under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), with the goal of meeting these demands by the end of 2024.

In essence, HPQ Silicon's advancements in silicon production, particularly in achieving higher purity and efficiency, position the company as a significant player in the battery materials industry. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability underscores their dedication to meeting the evolving demands of various sectors, including the rapidly growing battery market.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: