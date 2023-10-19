Culpeo Minerals Announces Company Has Increased Land Package At Fortuna Copper Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Culpeo Minerals managing director Max Tuesley joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss the company's latest strategic move - a significant acquisition of land on the eastern boundary of the Fortuna Project. Tuesley highlighted the vast scale of this new land package, encompassing a sprawling area spanning 2,250 hectares.

What makes this acquisition particularly intriguing is the presence of numerous historic shafts and small-scale mining sites within the area. Although these sites have historical significance, they have not undergone exploration using modern, state-of-the-art techniques.

Culpeo Minerals plans to leverage its expertise to conduct comprehensive mapping and targeted geochemical sampling within this newly acquired territory. The primary goal of these efforts is to identify and define promising exploration targets that warrant further investigation through drilling.

This expansion of their land package signifies an exciting development for Culpeo Minerals. It not only enhances their footprint in the region but also opens up fresh opportunities for the discovery and development of valuable mineral resources.

By applying modern exploration techniques and their geological acumen to this untapped area, the company is poised to unlock the hidden potential of this land, contributing to the growth and success of the Fortuna Project.

In summary, Culpeo Minerals' acquisition of this significant land package underscores their commitment to exploration and their determination to capitalize on promising geological prospects. This strategic move aligns with their overarching goal of unearthing valuable mineral resources and solidifying their position as a key player in the mining industry. st #investing #investment #investor #stockmarket #stocks #stock #stockmarketnews

