Bioharvest Sciences Announces Health Canada Has Approved VINIA Sales In Canada

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news Health Canada has granted BioHarvest Sciences a Canadian product license through Health Canada's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate.

Sobel explained that this newly acquired license now authorizes the company to sell VINIA in Canada, a pivotal step in their growth plan.

VINIA stands as a groundbreaking product developed using BioHarvest's innovative Botanical Synthesis platform. It contains a rich assortment of polyphenols, including Piceid Resveratrol, with each daily 400mg capsule equivalent to the polyphenol content found in 1,000 grapes. VINIA is a potent nutraceutical, and its clinical efficacy has been demonstrated in significantly increasing arterial dilation.

Following the launch in Canada, BioHarvest Sciences has ambitious expansion plans, with a keen eye on the immense potential of the Chinese health supplement market, which is valued at a staggering US$40 billion. This move into the Chinese market represents a significant opportunity for the company to further establish its presence and offer the benefits of VINIA to a broader global audience.

In summary, the Canadian product license from Health Canada marks a crucial milestone for BioHarvest Sciences, enabling them to introduce their innovative product, VINIA, to the Canadian market and beyond. This achievement aligns seamlessly with the company's growth strategy, offering the potential for improved health and well-being to a wider consumer base, while also paving the way for expansion into one of the world's largest health supplement markets in China.

