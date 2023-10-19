Nextech3d.Ai Announces Mapd And Arway Team Up For Augmented Reality Mobile App

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news regarding a significant development in the company's MapD business unit.

MapD has successfully integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway's cutting-edge technology, opening up a world of possibilities for event organizers.

This integration marks the inception of a groundbreaking Augmented Reality (AR) Powered Event Mobile App. This technology introduces a new revenue channel for event organizers through exclusive AR experiences accessible solely via the event mobile app.

Event organizers can take advantage of white-glove deployment services and sponsorship sales services, creating a novel and lucrative approach to event monetization. One of the key benefits of this integration is the ability to offer immersive AR experiences, which can include 3D/AR mobile games and other interactive elements.

These experiences will transform the way attendees engage with events, making them more interactive and enjoyable. Furthermore, this integration enables event organizers to offer attendees a first-of-its-kind AR navigation experience at trade shows and other events.

This not only enhances the overall quality of event experiences but also creates a powerful new revenue stream for organizers. By offering AR sponsorships and immersive experiences, events can tap into a new source of income and further engage attendees.

In summary, the integration of MapD and ARway represents a significant advancement in the field of event technology. It offers event organizers a unique opportunity to enhance their events with immersive AR experiences and generate additional revenue through sponsorship opportunities.

This innovative approach aligns with Nextech3D's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance event experiences and create new opportunities for growth.

