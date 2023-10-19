Filament Health Receives Authorization From Health Canada For Phase 2 Clinical Trial At UBC

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Filament Health CEO Ben Lightburn joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share the exciting news that Filament Health has received approval from Health Canada for a phase 2 clinical trial, which will be conducted at the University of British Columbia.

This groundbreaking trial will focus on investigating the effects of PEX010, a botanical psilocybin drug candidate developed by Filament, specifically in the context of treating opioid use disorder (OUD).

Lightburn explained that the primary objectives of this phase 2 clinical trial are to assess the safety and feasibility of administering psilocybin as a potential treatment for OUD and to evaluate any significant changes in participants' opioid use.

The approval of this trial marks a significant step forward in Filament Health's mission to explore innovative and effective interventions for individuals grappling with OUD.

Furthermore, Lightburn emphasized the pressing need for research into novel interventions to support those suffering from opioid use disorder. Research thus far has suggested that psychedelic-assisted therapy, such as that involving psilocybin, holds promise as a potentially groundbreaking approach to address this complex and challenging issue.

In summary, Filament Health's approval for a phase 2 clinical trial by Health Canada represents a pivotal moment in their commitment to advancing the field of psychedelic-assisted therapy. By investigating the potential of PEX010 in the treatment of opioid use disorder, the company is contributing to the broader scientific understanding of how psychedelics may offer hope and innovative solutions for individuals facing this critical healthcare challenge.

