TRU Precious Metals Results Show High-Grade Copper And Gold From Summer Prospecting At Golden Rose

TRU Precious Metals vice president of Exploration Paul Teniere joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced high-grade gold and copper results from a recent prospecting and rock grab sampling program conducted on its Golden Rose Project in Central Newfoundland.

Teniere says the summer 2023 prospecting program was focused on the discovery of new gold and critical minerals targets at Golden Rose. These recent high-grade grab sample results continue to prove the rich gold and copper endowment along the highly prospective Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zones.

The company says it discovered a copper-silver-rich target located less than 2 km north-northeast of the Mark's Pond target along the Cape Ray Shear Zone which returned between 0.53% to 7.33% Cu and 0.9 to 3.3 g/t silver from bedrock grab samples.

Based on these high-grade copper results, this area is considered a promising critical minerals target for future exploration and may be similar to the Jacob's Pond target to the west.

The next step is to continue to grow gold and critical minerals prospects at Golden Rose using innovative and cost-effective exploration, geophysical, and remote sensing techniques to produce several additional drill-ready targets beyond what is planned for Mark's Pond.

