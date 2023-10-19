Green Technology Metals On Path To Become Ontario's First Lithium Producer

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) CEO Luke Cox talks Proactive through an update on its integrated strategy for vertical supply chain development in Canada. The company is advancing on its ambitious three-stage plan to be operational by 2025 with spodumene concentrate production at the Eastern Hub Seymour mine. Subsequent stages will see lithium hydroxide production in Thunder Bay by 2028, followed by an expansion in Root Bay in 2029. GT1 is presenting this strategic update in anticipation of the release of its first comprehensive technical and economic evaluation of the complete mine-to-chemical strategy in Western Ontario.

Cox said: "We're excited about the preliminary results from the down dip extension at the Root Bay deposit, showcasing the presence of thick, high-grade pegmatites extending more than 300 metres below the current drilling depths with open pit and underground potential.

“With the infill drill program results received, we're expediting the process to update the MRE for Root Bay.

“The release of this updated MRE is anticipated in the coming weeks, which has the capability to expand the resource and convert parts of it from inferred to indicated resource category.”

