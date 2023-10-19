Torque Metals Expands Lithium And Gold Footprint

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Torque Metals Ltd (ASX:TOR) MD Cristian Moreno tells Proactive the company is eagerly awaiting the results of an inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the New Dawn Lithium Project in the Goldfields of Western Australia, where the company has been testing known pegmatite bodies for spodumene (hard rock lithium) and tantalum. TOR has already doubled down on the project area, acquiring three new tenements nearby – two adjacent to the Paris Gold Project and one with lithium potential along strike from the existing New Dawn Project. The company believes the latter tenement is prospective for lithium-caesium-tantalum or LCT pegmatites, the source of some 44% of all hard rock lithium minerals.

“With a strong balance sheet, Torque Metals is poised to maintain drilling momentum to fully understand the entire lithium and tantalum endowment at New Dawn,” Moreno said.

“Consistent with the company's strategic approach to regional consolidation, actively monitoring the region for new opportunities, we also announce an agreement to acquire nearby tenements that align with our Paris and New Dawn projects.

“This expansion enhances our portfolio and strengthens our regional presence.”

