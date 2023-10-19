How To Pick The Best Payment Methods In New Zealand For Online Casinos

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

There are many ways to make deposits and withdrawals at online casinos in New Zealand. So many, in fact, that it can be difficult to know which you should use. So, we're going to take you through all of the best online casino payment methods available to Kiwi bettors. We'll tell you how they work, their best features, and any potential drawbacks.

Once you've read this article, you may want to check out the best fast payout casinos in New Zealand; you can do so by visiting outlookindia .

Payment Methods Available at NZ CasinosPoli Payments

A name that'll be familiar to any Kiwi out there, Poli payments are one of the most popular and widespread ways to make money transfers in New Zealand and Australia. Poli is a convenient way to make payments directly from your bank account without a credit/debit card. Not needing to pass out personal banking information makes Poli payments highly secure, not to mention the 2048-bit SSL encryption employed across all transactions.

This combination of security and convenience makes Poli one of the best options for making deposits at online casinos. The only drawback is that you cannot make withdrawals through Poli.

Visa & MasterCard

Visa and MasterCard are the two most prominent names in online payments. Chances are, you have one of their cards in your wallet right now, and you'll find Visa and MasterCard options in almost every online casino you visit. This commonality is what makes these methods so convenient. You can also use them to reliably make withdrawals, even though they're one of the slower options.

Not only are Visa and MasterCard convenient, but they're also safe. All transactions are made over encrypted channels, and the companies have technology enforced to detect unusual payment activity. The biggest drawback is that you have to input your card details to use them.

Paysafecard

Paysafecard is a type of pre-paid card you can use at many online casinos in New Zealand. To use them, you first purchase a Paysafecard code, which you load a certain amount of money onto. You can then use that code to safely make payments across the internet without exposing your accounts to third parties. They're a lot like gift cards.

Paysafecards are a popular choice thanks to this added security. This brand is particularly popular thanks to how widely it's accepted and because some casinos allow you to make withdrawals through their 'My Paysafecard' service.

Apple & Google Pay

Mobile e-wallets have become ridiculously popular with the spread of mobilisation. It's far more convenient to pay with your phone than a wallet full of cards. And with the shift of online casino gaming onto mobile, Apple and Google Pay are more useful than ever.

One of the features customers love about paying for things through Apple and Google Pay is that they don't have to input their card details and can rest assured their finances are safe no matter where they're making a payment.

On the downside, you can't use these methods to make withdrawals, and many casinos still don't accept mobile e-wallets.

Pay By Phone

Pay by Phone is a slightly unconventional method of making deposits at online casinos. When you use Pay by Phone, you add funds to your casino account by billing the money to your phone bill. It's a little like play now and pay later methods. This option is super convenient if it's available and allows you to make payments without giving out your financial details.

Unfortunately, this payment method isn't the most widespread, although all of the biggest casinos feature it. You also can't make withdrawals through Pay by Phone for obvious reasons.

PayPal

PayPal is the leading e-wallet payment platform out there, available at all sorts of online retailers, including online casinos. It's well regarded as a safe and secure payment method, as PayPal will handle the transaction without giving out any of your financial information. As a casino payment method, PayPal and other e-wallets like it are also renowned for their speed. They are the fastest withdrawal methods available, taking as little as 24 hours at the right casino.

Unfortunately, PayPal, in particular, isn't widely accepted at casinos. However, other e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill can be found at almost every online casino in NZ.

How We Pick the Best Payment Methods in NZ

When looking for the best payment methods available in NZ, we made sure each one met our standards for use. Here are some of the criteria we measured each option against:



Security - this was paramount; when handling money, you want to know your funds are safe and secure. This includes two-factor authentication and e-commerce payment methods.

Convenience - we value convenience in the modern era. The method should be widely available and easy to use.

Fast Payouts - where applicable, we favour payment methods with fast deposit and withdrawal speeds.

Buyer Protection - our favourite methods value user safety and protect financial details throughout the transaction. Fees - no one wants additional fees added to their deposits, so our top picks charge little to no fees on their transactions.

Conclusion

Payment methods at online casinos in New Zealand have a lot to live up to to be considered the best. We want them to be fast, secure and convenient, and they must be available at as many casinos as possible. With all that in mind, our favourite payment method in NZ is Poli Payments, thanks to how user-friendly and safe it is. However, you'll find all of our top picks are also excellent choices!

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

Acroud Media

View source version on newsdirect: