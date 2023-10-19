Steve Macalbry Of Best Growth Stocks Interviews Paul Ward Of Grom Social Enterprises

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect /October 12th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity

research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on growth stocks utilizing exclusive

ai-assisted research recently issued a new C-Level interview with Grom Social Enterprises.

Steve Macalbry of BGS had the pleasure of recently conducting an Interview with Paul Ward of Grom

Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM). Steve diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the

minds of most current and potential future shareholders.

Interview Highlights:

Best Growth Stocks Senior Editor Steve Macalbry and Paul Ward of Grom Social discuss the Santa

movie/web property, current projects, synergies, licensing deals, clients, partnerships, and much more

in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at: (copy

and paste to browser may be required)

Paul Ward

President, Grom Social and EVP, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

He rose in the ranks at Nickelodeon to become EVP, Primetime, Strategy and Acquisitions, where he led

the parent-targeted business for cable's Number One network.

One of the original architects of TV Land, which remains the highest-rated cable network in the

Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) family.

He led the charge on crafting the MTV Networks Upfront presentations and helped the company

achieve its $2B+ ad revenue agendas.

He was enlisted by BritBox to help grow the subscription service among Anglophiles and expats living in

the United States.

Verizon Media tapped Ward to executive produce its NewFront presentation on behalf of Huffington

Post, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.

Away from the office, he spearheads Seton Hall University's CHAMP mentor program, which pairs

current students with successful alumni to prepare students for professional success.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content

provider of entertainment for children under 13, which provides safe and secure digital environments

for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating

subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments

(web portal and apps) that entertain children, lets them interact with friends, access relevant news, and

play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company also owns

and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the

largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services,

which provides web filtering for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more

information, please visit gromsocial or for investor relations, please visit gromsocial.

Grom Social Enterprises

Paul Ward

+1-917-593-6066

About Best Growth Stocks

Best Growth Stocks is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on

finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing our exclusive ai-assisted research. BGS is also a

financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded

companies, and market experts. Our CEO interviews aim to answer the questions that rest on the minds

of current and future shareholders. This is not to be construed as financial advice. Please consult with a

licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. See our full disclosure here:

Best Growth Stocks

Steve Macalbry

