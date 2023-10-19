Justifi Introduces: The Fintech Platform For Platforms

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Today, Justifi is announcing the full launch of its highly anticipated fintech platform for platforms. This comprehensive stack of white-label financial tools enable software companies to monetize low-code fintech solutions like embedded payments, lending, and insurance all inside one integrated platform. Leveraging modern web components and API technologies, the JustiFi platform offers the fastest path to fully optimized fintech monetization for platform companies.

“Platforms that see substantial fintech results can significantly expand their TAM (Total Addressable Market), boost revenue by 3-5 times, and command valuations 5-10 times higher than their competitors without fintech integration,” said Joe Keeley, JustiFi co-founder and CEO.

The world's best platforms are winning with fintech products; however, turning this ambition into tangible results can prove to be a challenging journey, a narrative that JustiFi's founders are intimately familiar with.

Before JustiFi, its leadership team had founded and led several vertical platforms, including SportsEngine, a vertical SaaS platform for youth sports organizations. In 2016, at the time of its sale to NBC Sports, SportsEngine had achieved world-class fintech results with embedded payments, insurance and lending. At the time, a staggering 85% of their revenue was coming from fintech products alone.

The company was transformed, but SportsEngine's fintech journey was also complicated and expensive, involving a dedicated team of 50+ experts, intricate vendor integrations, and over a decade of work. There simply wasn't an all-in-one fintech platform available on the market.

That is until they built the JustiFi platform, a flexible plug-and-play fintech infrastructure powered by low-code APIs and web components, making fintech monetization faster and more accessible than ever before. What once took platforms tens of millions of dollars and a decade-plus to create, can now be activated in just days. With this platform launch, JustiFi has democratized access to fintech monetization and made good on its promise to accelerate the fintech potential of all platforms.

Following its successful initial round of seed funding, which garnered $10.6 million from prominent investors like Crosslink Capital , Rally Ventures , and Emergence Capital in December 2021, JustiFi has welcomed a wave of enterprise clients from sports tech, rental management software, franchise operations, and various other sectors. These new partners collectively process billions of dollars in payments annually, showcasing JustiFi's rapid growth as a registered payment facilitator and an emerging fintech leader for platforms.

For more information about the JustiFi platform, please visit .

About JustiFi:

JustiFi, the fintech platform for platforms, enables software companies to monetize white-label fintech products like embedded payments, lending, and insurance faster than ever before. As a registered payment facilitator, JustiFi provides world-class customer support and helps platforms deliver seamless fintech experiences to their end users.

JustiFi

Cory Ploessl

+1 612-281-8966

View source version on newsdirect: